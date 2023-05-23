Constance Guthrie is not dead, but her daughter has begun to plan her funeral.
Jessica Guthrie says it will be in a Black-owned funeral home, with the songs of her ancestors. She envisions a celebration of her mother’s life, not a tragic recitation of her long decline.
Constance has lived 74 years, many of them good, as a Black woman, a mother, educator and businesswoman. But she will die of Alzheimer’s disease.
About 14% of Black people in America over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s, compared with 10% of white people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And by 2060, cases are expected to increase fourfold among Black Americans. While some risk factors may differ by race, the large disparities among racial groups can’t be explained just by genetics.
The problems start much earlier in life. Health conditions like heart disease and diabetes are known risk factors. Both are more common among Black populations, because of where they live in relation to polluting industries, lack of healthy food choices and other factors. Depression, high blood pressure, obesity and chronic stress can also raise the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s. So can poverty.
Across the board, Black people don’t receive the same quality of health care throughout life as white people. So they don’t get high quality treatment – or any treatment – for all those conditions that are risk factors. Then, at the end, they’re less likely to get medication to ease the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disorders.
And there’s the insidious impact of a life experiencing racism.
Racism is trauma that can lead to increased stress, which can in turn cause health problems like inflammation, which is a risk factor for cognitive decline, said Dr. Carl V. Hill, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“But because of this structural racism that creates poor access to health, medication, housing, those who experience racism and discrimination are not provided a pathway to lower their risk,” Hill said.
The final years of Jessica’s mother’s life have been filled not with peace, but heartache and frustration, as she navigates doctors who don’t believe her when she says her mom is suffering. In the slow, plodding walk that is her mother’s final years, she has few health care partners.
“It has been pervasive across multiple doctors, emergency rooms and hospital doctors,” Jessica said. “Not being listened to, not believed, not given the full treatment. To be a caregiver of someone living with Alzheimer’s is that you watch your loved one die every day. I’ve been grieving my mom for seven years.”
Constance traveled the world, attending hair shows. She opened her salon, “Hair by Connie,” to fashion shows like the “Tall, Full and Sassy” event, advertised in an old flyer she now keeps in a box of mementos.
In the 1990s, she made the difficult decision to move and close her beloved salon. She bought a home in Fredericksburg, Va., so her daughter could attend the best schools, and later became a paraprofessional in the local school district.
Constance often stayed up with her only child, Jessica, into the wee hours of the night working on school projects together.
“My mother gave up everything to make sure that I had the greatest support, the greatest opportunities,” Jessica recalled. “We were like two peas in a pod.”
Jessica became a teacher and later moved to Dallas to build her own life and chase her dreams, where she was a successful chief program officer for an education service.
Constance began her descent into dementia seven years ago. She started to forget where her keys were and lost her way coming home from work on a familiar route she traveled almost daily for 18 years. The frequency of troubling incidents began to increase.
“She spent so long trying to hide it,” Jessica said. “Like, ‘Oh, I’m good, I’m fine. I just forgot.’ But you could tell that a lot of her anxiety and stress was because she was trying to cover this up from other people.”
A neurologist confirmed Constance was suffering early cognitive decline and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 66. Jessica left Dallas behind to care for her mother full time.
Constance never had diabetes nor high blood pressure. She was fairly active and healthy, and would often walk around her neighborhood. But in 2015, Constance suffered a transient ischaemic attack, or a “ministroke,” which is a brief disruption in the blood supply to part of the brain.
Jessica believes the ministroke was caused by heavy stress her mother endured at work. She also questions the role genetics played in her mother’s diagnosis. Her mother’s aunts are all living with the disease and her brother has started to experience cognitive decline.
In 2018, Jessica took her mother to a primary care physician, who brushed stomach pain concerns aside.
“My mother couldn’t articulate that there was significant pain in the moment and the doctor of the practice basically said, ‘Oh, well, you know, sometimes they just come in and put on a show and it seems like she’s fine,’” Jessica said. “They asked, ‘Are you sure she’s in so much pain?’”
They sent her home without performing further diagnostic tests.
Jessica took her mother to the ER the next day and a Black doctor ordered the necessary imaging. Constance needed emergency surgery to correct a painful, protruding hernia.
Some days Jessica mourns the life that could have been and everything she’s had to sacrifice. She sees undeniable parallels between all that her mother sacrificed and what she now has given up. But she wouldn’t change a thing. She says that her exhausting experience as a caregiver has added purpose to her life. She feels she’s also helping other Black caregivers to be seen and heard.
And for now, she’s just happy to spend time with the woman she calls “CG.”