It is estimated that someone in the United States is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, with research showing that most victims are assaulted by someone they know. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center states nearly one in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner in her lifetime.
Sexual assault occurs when consent for sexual activity is not obtained or freely given. According to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, consenting to an activity one time does not mean someone consents to other activities or the same activity on different occasions. Consent must always be clearly communicated without coercion.
Sexual assault affects millions of people each year, yet it continues to be one of the most unreported crimes in the country. According to statistics about sexual violence, only about one in three sexual assaults are reported to police. Many sexual assault victims don’t report their abuse because they’re afraid of retaliation, feel ashamed or guilty, or think their attack is something they should deal with on their own.
Speaking up against sexual assault does not always mean reporting an incident. It can be talking to someone you trust about your experience, or working with a professional to get the necessary resources to help you start the healing process. We can create a safer community that encourages sexual assault survivors to speak up by standing up against rape culture.
One way to dismantle rape culture it is to avoid victim blaming, and saying things like, “They asked for it,” and “what did you expect to happen?” Listening to and believing survivors the first time they disclose their sexual assault is crucial to their recovery. As a society, we must create safe spaces where survivors can speak freely without fear of judgment.
The Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment (RTC) at Jackson Memorial Medical Center is available to provide support and services at no cost, regardless of reporting status, to all victims of sexual assault. We believe sexual assault is a crime and is never your fault. To learn more about the different levels of support offered at RTC, such as advocacy, crisis intervention, referrals, individual therapy, support groups, and trauma-conscious yoga, visit https://jacksonhealth.org/services/rape-treatment/
About Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center
Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center (RTC) is a non-profit, hospital-based sexual assault crisis facility located at Jackson Memorial Medical Center. It is the only comprehensive rape treatment center in Miami-Dade County, and one of the few rape treatment centers in the nation to provide an all-inclusive approach to the care and treatment of sexual assault victims who are 12 or older. The center is staffed with sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE-trained), who provide comprehensive, quality medical treatment. The center’s victim advocates are available to provide support and crisis intervention, and short-term counseling services are offered by licensed clinicians and master’s level interns under supervision. RTC is certified by the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence, a statewide nonprofit organization committed to victims and survivors of sexual violence and the sexual assault crisis programs that serve them. All staff is sensitively trained to work with victims of sexual assault. RTC services are at no cost to the survivor and are completely confidential regardless of police involvement or reporting status.