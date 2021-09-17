Social media was buzzing about the misinformed and totally false statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine Nicki Minaj started spreading that was met with a swift backlash.
Minaj first announced she’d missed the Met gala because vaccines were required and she hadn't done enough research yet before deciding to get one. She then went on to share an unverified story on Twitter about a cousin’s friend in Trinidad. The rapper asserted the unidentified individual “became impotent” and “his testicles became swollen” after receiving the shot.
"His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Minaj, who has 22.6 million Twitter followers, also tweeted.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, dismissed the claim as misinformation during an interview on CNN.
“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” he said. “I’m not blaming her for anything – but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about.”
Clearly irritated, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh backed up Fauci the next day.
“We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time running down this false claim," Deyalsingh said.
Minaj has now announced she will get vaccinated to be able to tour.
The Biden administration has frequently pointed to false or misleading information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines as a driver of vaccine hesitance. It has referenced a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that studies extremism, that linked a dozen accounts to spreading the majority of vaccine disinformation on Facebook.
The administration is seeking out new ways to refute and counter disinformation spread by Minaj and others to reach young vaccine skeptics.