November marked National Prematurity Awareness Month, which provided an opportunity to reflect on the 400,000 babies born preterm annually in the United States, and what can be done about it.
“In Miami-Dade County, the preterm birth rate for Black women is 14.1%,almost two times higher than that of white women (7.2%),” said Tenesha Avent, a director of MCH collective impact for March of Dimes. “While there is no single cause of this complex, maternal health crisis, contributing factors include reduced levels of educational attainment, food insecurity, rates of violent crime, poverty and housing instability.”
In an effort to turn the tide on Miami’s high rate of premature births in the Black community, the Iota Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity joined the March of Dimes to host a premature birth awareness workshop for pregnant mothers last week at the Dorothy M. Wallace COPE Center in Richmond Heights.
Sponsors of the program included Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Community Health of South Florida, and the Mu Gamma Zeta and Beta Tau Zeta alumnae chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
"The root causes that adversely impact birth outcomes in Miami-Dade County have to be addressed in an innovative fashion if we hope to make strides for mothers and their babies," said Leslie Elus, president of the Iota Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
The Dorothy M. Wallace COPE Center was built in 1992 to serve residents of southwest Miami-Dade County. It specializes in educating teen mothers in being responsible and caring parents, while simultaneously assisting young mothers to continue working toward their academic and postsecondary goals by meeting Miami-Dade County Public Schools' curriculum.
The school is a comprehensive facility that houses 20 classrooms, three technology/curriculum labs, an on-site licensed early child care facility with two playgrounds, an early childhood classroom with state of the art interactive whiteboards, a full-service medical clinic, parenting lab and health science lab. Students may complete one of four academy tracks where they can earn certifications in child care, education or allied health.
Darlene Sparks, Beta Tau Zeta, and Anita Moore, Mu Gamma Zeta, presidents of local Zeta Phi Beta Sorority chapters, talked to workshop participants about the importance of reducing preterm birth outcomes in high-risk groups. In addition, they highlighted the legacy of Dorothy M. Wallace, who was a local member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Afterward, students, faculty and staff engaged in a presentation conducted by a neonatologist from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
At the conclusion of the program, students received a number of maternity gifts, including bilingual baby books, Bjingles pregnancy bundle kits, raffle prizes, and coupons for diapers and formula courtesy of event sponsors.