The Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial is celebrating 30 years of saving lives.
The adult and pediatric trauma center opened its doors for the first time on Aug. 3, 1992, just weeks before Hurricane Andrew devastated southern Miami-Dade County.
The center, which is the designated South Florida facility to treat the president of the United States and other dignitaries, if necessary, has a rooftop helipad that can withstand the weight of a 20,000-pound Black Hawk helicopter. The helipad’s capability played a critical role after Hurricane Andrew since those who were critically injured were airlifted to Jackson by Black Hawks.
In October 2001, the U.S. Army selected Ryder Trauma as its only Army Trauma Training Center in order to enhance the clinical skills and experience of its Forward Surgical Teams before being deployed to combat zones.
Today, Ryder Trauma treats an average of 4,000 patients a year, making it one of the busiest trauma centers in South Florida.
On Monday, grateful patients returned to Ryder to thank members of the medical teams who saved their lives.