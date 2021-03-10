If you’ve been putting off a visit to your doctor during COVID-19, you’re not alone.
Most adults (57%) agree the pandemic has changed how they feel about going to a health care provider’s office, according to a survey of 1,000 adults in October 2020 from a national alliance of health care experts working to stop medical distancing, which was commissioned and sponsored by pharmaceutical research and development company AbbVie.
The survey showed that in adults with chronic diseases, cancellations of their visits to the doctor amounted to 61%. Of those that had canceled appointments, 18% did not reschedule them. Some of the reasons included concerns about contracting COVID-19, not wanting to go into the hospital if not necessary and believing they can hold off on care until the end of the pandemic.
Keeping up with regular appointments is an important part of effective ongoing health care, especially for those managing chronic conditions. Continuous, clear and open communication with your health care providers is essential to getting the care you need.
Most important to know during this time are the measures your health care providers are taking, such as wearing personal protective equipment, practicing physical distancing, and increasing cleaning and sanitization procedures. Find out what precautions health care providers are taking in your area.
Also, ask if your health care team is offering telehealth appointments as an alternative. Virtual visits put you face-to-face with your doctor from the comfort and safety of your own home.
“It’s generally wise to limit in-person interactions to safeguard against contracting COVID-19, but forgoing care for an ongoing health condition, especially a chronic illness, may put patients at unnecessary risk,” said Dr. Oren Cohen, chief medical officer at Labcorp Drug Development.
In addition to seeing your doctor, it’s also important to take your medications as prescribed. Stay in touch with your pharmacy and health care provider team to ensure required medications stay current. And avoid waiting until the last minute to request a refill, so you don’t encounter delays or miss any doses.