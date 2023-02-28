After COVID-19 disrupted supply chain issues worldwide, many consumers sought creative ways to keep their homes clean. Consumers who experimented with homemade cleaners not only saved a trip to the store, but also saved money and enjoyed environmental benefits.
Of course, now that we’re recovering from the pandemic, it’s still a great time to try out homemade cleaners. Many commercial cleaning products contain volatile compounds that degrade the environment when they end up in the surrounding air and water. Additionally, containers for these products come in plastic packaging – just 8% of which are recycled.
Knowing what each household material does can help you understand exactly what to grab to tackle mold on surfaces or a clogged drain. The Rounds, an online network of health care professionals, has compiled a list of do-it-yourself cleaning products that can easily be made at home with everyday products from your pantry.
Making at-home cleaning solutions starts with understanding the natural properties of everyday items like baking soda, white vinegar, lemon, olive oil, soap nuts, castile soap and essential oils. Baking soda, for instance, breaks down minerals in grease, absorbs odors and is a mild abrasive, while vinegar’s acidity combats stains and grime.
When making at-home cleaning solutions, only mix what’s needed for a specific job since some do-it-yourself cleaning products may have a short shelf life and lose potency. For any cleaning solutions you store, use clean, unused containers and keep them away from pets, children and food products. Label the containers with the date you mixed the product and the ingredients used. And always be sure to first test surfaces with a small amount of the cleaner you’ve mixed to be sure it won’t cause any harm to finishes.
Keep reading for instructions on how to make six natural cleaning products at home.
Kitchen cleaner & deodorizer
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tablespoons baking soda
- 1 quart warm water
PREPARATION & USE
Mix baking soda and water until a paste forms; rub onto dirty spots with a sponge or cloth, then rinse.
Baking soda is invaluable for making surfaces shine and absorbing bad smells. The substance is also a natural buffer, removing dried and stuck materials while still being gentle enough not to scratch surfaces. It can be used on any appliance or surface in the kitchen.
Heavy-duty scrub
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 cup borax powder
PREPARATION & USE
For the scrub, mix borax powder and juice from the lemon with water and apply to spots with a sponge. Alternatively, you can cut the lemon in half and dip one of the halves directly into the borax and use it to scrub. Wait a few minutes before rinsing.
Borax is particularly adept at removing rust that forms in the bathroom and kitchen. Although this recipe is most useful for hard surfaces like tubs, sinks and counters, borax can also be used for carpets, to clean floors and even in gardens. Note that borax has low toxicity levels which can cause skin irritation, so avoid using too much. Never use borax in personal care products, kids’ toys such as slime, or near food and pets.
Wood cleaner
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup lemon juice (roughly four lemons’ worth)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon liquid soap or detergent
- A few drops olive oil
PREPARATION & USE
To use this cleaner, mix all ingredients, then use a sponge to apply it to wood surfaces. Before whipping up this recipe, consider the type of wood you’re cleaning: Oil and wax finishes require a gentle scrub, while hard finishes are more durable.
Though only added in small amounts, olive oil adds powerful natural shine and moisture to wood. Liquid detergent or soap cleans out grime, while lemon juice adds a pleasant smell. You can also swap out lemon juice with vinegar, allowing you to make more of the solution and store it for future use.
Mold remover
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cup water
- 2 teaspoon tea tree oil
- 1/4 cup baking soda
- 24-ounce spray bottle
PREPARATION & USE
Creating this cleaner is easy: Add ingredients to the spray bottle and shake well. After combining the baking soda and oil with the water, use it to spray down the mold-affected area. Allow the solution to sit for 24 hours, then mix an additional 1/4 cup of baking soda with the solution to form a paste. Slather some on top of the area being cleaned, rub with a sponge or brush, then rinse.
Getting rid of mold is a matter of killing the growth rather than just scrubbing it off. Baking soda and tea tree oil are both antimicrobial, meaning they will naturally eat away mold spores.
Air freshener
INGREDIENTS
- 2-3 oranges, lemons and/or limes, sliced
- Handful of fresh herbs, such as basil, rosemary or lavender
- 2-4 cinnamon sticks
- 1 teaspoon whole cloves
PREPARATION & USE
Combine all ingredients in a small pot, fill with water until three-fourths full, then cover and boil. When boiling begins, remove the lid, bring the pot down to a simmer and let the scents travel through the air. Remember never to leave a simmering pot unattended. Add small amounts of water as the mixture simmers and evaporates.
To maximize the effectiveness of this recipe, use fresh fruits and herbs and choose longer-lasting picks – such as citrus and woody herbs. Preserve any excess freshener for a few more uses by storing it in an airtight container and repeating the boiling and simmering process.
Drain cleaner
INGREDIENTS
- Baking soda
- White vinegar
PREPARATION & USE
Only two ingredients are needed to clear drains with an at-home solution. No prior preparation is necessary – just pour some baking soda down the drain, followed by vinegar. The ingredients naturally react together to break down dirt and grease. After 15 minutes, pour hot water down the drain to wash away excess soda and vinegar.
Not only will this mixture help remove buildup, it will also disinfect and deodorize your drain. If the drain continues to work slowly afterward, repeat the process with the combo one or two more times to eradicate stubborn materials.