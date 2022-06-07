As locals and vacationers prepare to spend more time outdoors this summer, health experts are sharing ways they can protect their skin and potentially reduce the risks of skin cancer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Its most preventable cause is overexposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or tanning beds.
Naiara Fraga Braghiroli, a dermatologist at Baptist Health South Florida’s Miami Cancer Institute specializing in skin cancer treatment, says everyone is at risk of developing skin cancer.
A common misconception among people of color, she said, is that those with darker skin don’t need to worry about exposure to radiation from sunlight.
“Yes, darker skin has more natural protection from higher amounts of melanin – equivalent to an SPF13 sunscreen, essentially – but they are still at risk of developing skin cancers,” said Braghiroli in material submitted to The Miami Times.
The Skin Cancer Foundation found that Black people made up no more than 2% of all cases, while their Hispanic counterparts and other people of color made up at most 5% of those cases.
About 75% of cases diagnosed in people of color are in areas not exposed to the sun, such as the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, inside the mouth, the genitalia area or in nail beds – as was the case with late reggae icon Bob Marley, who found a dark spot under a toenail.
Because late diagnosis in such areas creates a higher mortality rate for people of color, self-exams are highly important and should be conducted at least once a month. In these self-exams, look for asymmetrical moles, open wounds that won’t heal, old scars that turn into open wounds, and new black or brown areas. Annual dermatology screenings can help catch anything missed in self-exams.
Darkened areas of the skin can also be a result of hyperpigmentation, excess production of melanin that is generally unharmful. It can occur in small patches, cover large areas or affect the entire body and is caused by injury, hormonal changes, reaction to medication, or sun exposure.
More than 65% of Black people have hyperpigmentation, according to the Skin of Color Society, an international dermatology organization that offers specialized care to people of color.
Preventive measures for skin cancer while in the sun include avoiding peak sun exposure hours – usually between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – wearing ultraviolet protection factor clothing, and mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.
Sunscreen should be reapplied every 80 minutes.
People of color are more at risk for developing Acral Lentiginous Melanoma (ALM), a rare type of skin cancer that occurs on the extremities. The five-year melanoma survival rate is 67% for Black people and 92% for white people.
“Early detection is key in curing melanoma,” said Braghiroli. “So if you do find an unusual spot, changing mole or a wound that doesn’t heal, you want to see your dermatologist right away.”
People with HPV, a family history of melanoma, an autoimmune disease or are immunocompromised are also at a higher risk for developing skin cancer.