Our risk for Alzheimer’s increases with age, but younger people can also test positive.
Studies show that some 200,000 Americans who are under the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease, about 5% of those diagnosed.
Screening Alzheimer’s is particularly difficult to diagnose initially because doctors aren’t necessarily looking for signs of the disease when evaluating those in their 40s and 50s.
Symptoms may be attributed to everyday stress, or things like mental illness. Everyone experiences the disease differently, as the Alzheimer’s Association reminds, and in some cases that translates into an early onset. Those experiencing noticeable problems with memory should schedule a comprehensive evaluation, preferably with a doctor who specializes in dementia.
Document memory issues or any other cognitive difficulties you may be experiencing before your doctor visit, so a detailed discussion can be had with your health care provider. Sharing as much information as possible ensures the most complete evaluation possible, since no single test currently confirms an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Causes Unfortunately, science hasn’t yet determined the cause of Alzheimer’s itself – or most early-onset cases. They suspect nerve damage is done by two proteins.
Most early-onset sufferers have the common form of Alzheimer’s, and it progresses in roughly the same manner as with older people – just on an earlier timeline.
Scientists better understand the causes of so-called familial Alzheimer’s – but it is far more rare.
With those cases, a group of genes has been identified that leads to Alzheimer’s, impacting a few hundred or so families around the world. Those who inherit these genes can develop symptoms earlier, sometimes even in their 30s. Most cases of early-onset Alzheimer’s, however, are not familial.
Carrying on While there is no cure, lifestyle habits can have an impact on living with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Make any legal and financial decisions as soon as possible, while putting your health care wishes, will and other
directives in writing. Sufferers may still have careers to attend to, and sometimes families with children. That makes living with the disease a challenge.
Check with your employer and insurance provider to find out more about disability, family and medical leave, and early retirement options. The Alzheimer’s Association recommends sufferers have frank talks with children so they have a firm grasp on what the future holds.
Older people can forget details, have trouble with technical things or begin to move more slowly. Here’s how to determine if it’s something more serious.
Memory Early diagnosis helps immensely with obtaining more successful treatment as well as disease management. Watch for memory loss that tends to disrupt daily routines, in particular when it comes to information that was learned more recently. Watch too for signs of forgetfulness with important life events, suddenly requiring memory aids or asking for the same details repeatedly.
Alzheimer’s is also associated with difficulties in concentration or problem-solving with routine activities, like recipes or balancing a checkbook. Confusion with place and time should be monitored, including regularly forgetting where one was were going or how they arrived there. Dementia patients may also have difficulty in comprehending anything that isn’t currently happening.
Senses Watch closely if regular tasks begin to take longer than they used to. Emerging Alzheimer’s sufferers may have difficulty comprehending visual images or some spatial relationships, because of vision problems. Difficulty in reading, distinguishing between colors and judging distances is also part of the range of symptoms. This can be a particular issue for those who are still driving.
Those suffering may abruptly begin talking in the middle of someone else’s conversation or have difficulty speaking. Problems with remembering the names of common items, or the right words for what they’re thinking have been noted, as well as difficulties with handwriting.
Cognitive More commonly misplacing items is a concerning development, as well as an inability to retrace steps when searching for it. In some cases, Alzheimer’s sufferers begin accusing those around them of stealing the misplaced item. Look for moments of poor judgment, such as giving large amounts of cash to scammers, telemarketers or internet merchants. Less attention may also be paid to housecleaning or personal hygiene.
Early onset is sometimes accompanied by a withdrawal from hobbies, social activities, and favorite shows or sports teams. Often, this happens because it suddenly becomes difficult to follow along or remember how to participate. Self-imposed isolation may happen because of those changes.
Finally, watch for drastic changes in personality or mood, including confusion, depression, anxiety, suspicion, fear or paranoia. Sufferers may become easily upset with family, friends and coworkers – or if they find themselves out of their comfort zone.