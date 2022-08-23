Inside and out. That’s where you wear your beauty.
Your eyes glow with warmth and your smile is sunshine, your heart touches people and lets them know they’re loved. The body you’ve been blessed with is strong and comfortable. Now what about your largest organ? In “Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide” by Dija Ayodele, you’ll learn how to take great care of it.
Short shorts, tank tops, bare shoulders, barely there sleeves. You want to wear them all this summer – and, living in South Florida, all year – and you want to look good doing it. So how do you make sure your skin is in the best shape possible?
Skin care expert Ayodele says that the first thing you should know is “flawless skin is for babies.” You’re an adult and will never achieve that so-soft, lush complexion again. But she has advice on how you can turn heads with a glow.
For centuries, Black women have been “actively told that Black is not beautiful.” Ayodele offers history to prove it: More than a hundred years ago, slaves were treated like they “were beastly and put on show as spectacles ...”
For many Black people in the past, that led them reach for chemicals to lighten their skin, which breaks Ayodele’s heart. She hopes today’s readers can learn to love their skin by becoming experts on it.
There are many similarities between Black skin and white skin; the differences are cultural and “physiological.” Black skin has more melatonin that helps protect from the sun, but don’t get lazy: Ayodele says you should always use sunscreen because your skin is still prone to sunburn. And while “Black don’t crack!” is a familiar adage, “Black will crack if you’re slack!” so use a really good moisturizer.
Know the difference between skintype and skin condition. Stop smoking, quit your bad diet, cut down on alcohol, stop stressing and get some sleep. Be prepared for the things that can go wrong with your skin, and learn about keloids and hyperpigmentation, two things more prevalent in the Black community. Bust some myths, know which products to leave in the store and how to find a professional if you need one, and build a regiment.
Your skin will thank you for it.
Show your shoulders, flash your fingers, flaunt your feet. Warm-weather fashions practically demand that you do, but what if your skin isn’t ready for all that? Reach for “Black Skin” and get some help that will take you far beyond your surface.
But this book isn’t just for those who are looking for beauty.
Ayodele helps readers understand why they sometimes believe their skin has a mind of its own. She tackles acne, skin tags and vitiligo, as well as ashy skin and over-dry spots, and her advice is wide-ranging and easily understood. Best of all, she helps readers understand that their skin is a precious gift. Having that kind of information doesn’t at all replace a dermatologist, but it’s the next best thing.
Not just for women, this book also includes a chapter for men and children, too. So reading “Black Skin” is something you’ll want to do, from the inside out.
“Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide” by Dija Ayodele, foreword by Caroline Hirons. 288 pages. HQ, a division of Harper Collins. $29.99.