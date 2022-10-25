Henri Ford, M.D., dean of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, recently received one of the highest honors in his profession.
He was among a group of distinguished doctors to be elected and inducted into the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) last week. The academy, formerly known as the Institute of Medicine, is a premier organization for health and medical professionals across the world that provides international advice on health, medicine, biomedical science and health policy issues.
Each year, new members are elected based on achievements in a related field. Upon joining NAM, its members work to provide unbiased and evidence-based solutions to difficult questions regarding health and science policy concerns.
“I am humbled by this incredible honor, which reflects the Miller School’s commitment to excellence that characterizes our faculty, staff, students and trainees every day,” said Ford, the first Haitian American dean of a medical college in the U.S. “We hold ourselves to the highest standard in medicine, while advancing our mission of transforming lives through education, research, innovation and service.”
Ford and his family migrated from Haiti to New York 50 years ago. After earning his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and following a fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, he began studying necrotizing enterocolitis.
He has traveled back to Haiti during various trips to render aid, including performing the first surgery to separate conjoined twins in 2015.
As an active promoter of health equity initiatives, Ford has helped to support underrepresented students on the physician track through UM’s Medical Scholars Program. Over the last three years, he had a hand in launching the Task Force on Racial Justice and the Dean’s Research Excellence Award in Medicine. Under his leadership, UM’s school of medicine increased research funding from the National Institutes of Health from $133 million to $170 million.
“His extraordinary administrative skills catalyzed cultural change, financial turnaround and innovative curricular reform, training the next generation of physicians and physician-scientists while promoting health equity,” NAM wrote of Ford when announcing his induction.