AstraZeneca’s release Monday of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could put a troubled rollout behind it. But just hours later, U.S. officials issued an unusual statement expressing concern the company had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data.”
It's unclear how significant the issue might be. A company spokesman said Tuesday it was “looking into it.”
Coupled with earlier missteps in reporting data and a recent blood clot scare, experts said the new stumble could cause lasting harm to the shot that is key to global efforts to stop the pandemic, and erode vaccine confidence more broadly.
Partial results from AstraZeneca’s first major trial – which Britain used to authorize the vaccine – were clouded by a manufacturing mistake that researchers didn’t immediately acknowledge. Insufficient data about how well the vaccine protected older people led some countries to initially restrict its use to younger populations before reversing course. And U.S. officials suspended an AstraZeneca study for an unusual six weeks while they sought details about problems reported in Britain before deciding the vaccine wasn’t to blame.
The data released Monday of the 30,000-participant study showed the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, including in older adults. There were no severe illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots – a small number, but consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst of the disease.
AstraZeneca also said the study’s independent safety monitors found no serious side effects, including no increased risk of rare blood clots like those identified in Europe, a scare that led numerous countries to briefly suspend vaccinations last week.
“I do hope it puts to bed any doubts about the vaccine efficacy,” Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s biopharmaceuticals research chief, told The Associated Press on Monday. “Overall where the vaccine is being used, it’s been shown to be highly effective. So I hope that the U.S. study now will continue to give the vaccine some momentum and get it used even further around the world.”
The company aims to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks, but now this issue of potential "outdated information" could delay that.
What approval by the FDA will mean for America’s vaccination plans is unclear. The Biden administration already projects there will be enough doses for all adults by the end of May thanks to increasing supplies from the makers of the three vaccines already in use in the U.S. – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Even before the blood clot scare, scientists hoped the U.S. study would clear up some confusion about how well the vaccine really works. While previous research suggested it was effective in younger populations, there were questions about how well it protects those over 65, often those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“The benefits of these results will mainly be for the rest of the world where confidence in the AZ vaccine has been eroded, largely by political and media comment,” said Stephen Evans of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
Even if the company clears up the misunderstanding, it could have a lasting impact, although a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would go a long way to reassure a jittery public.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden, said Monday that the study was careful to include different ages, racial and ethnic minorities, and people with underlying health conditions, and found “comparable efficacy across ethnicity and age.”
Fauci also said, “You can rest assured that the FDA will put a great deal of scrutiny in every aspect of these data.”