The federal government declared a public health emergency last week to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has affected thousands of Americans.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 26,864 cases in 88 countries as of Aug. 4. Of those, 7,102 were found in the U.S.
By that same date, a total of 633 Floridians had been reported as being infected with monkeypox this year by the Florida Department of Health, with 173 of those cases in Miami-Dade County and 275 in Broward.
But the numbers haven’t elicited a response from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who refuses to sound the alarm in the state of Florida, accusing those who do of “sow[ing] fear into the population.”
DeSantis lashed out at big blue-state governors like those of California, Illinois and New York, who have declared state emergencies to ease coordination between agencies and get the outbreak under control.
“You see some of these states declaring states of emergency. They’re going to abuse those emergency powers to restrict your freedom – I guarantee you, that’s what will happen. We saw it so much with COVID,” DeSantis said when asked about the matter during a news conference he called in Brevard County to announce an opioid treatment initiative.
The nationwide public health emergency will free up dollars and other resources to combat the virus, which spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact or shared bedding, towels and clothing.
In particular, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can now draw from emergency funds, hire or reassign staff to deal with the outbreak, and take additional steps to control the virus.
The announcement should also help the federal government seek more information from state and local health officials about who is becoming infected and who is being vaccinated, ultimately allowing health officials to better understand how the outbreak is unfolding and how well the vaccine works.
“We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” said Xavier Becerra, head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses of monkeypox vaccine available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week.
Prior to the announcement, clinics in major cities such as New York and San Francisco had been complaining of an undersupply of the two-shot vaccine, called Jynneos. Some have had to stop administering a second dose in order to ensure availability of first doses.
The doses, given 28 days apart, are currently being given to people soon after they think they were exposed as a measure to prevent symptoms, which include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps across the body.
In some cases, the disease can be lethal, although there have not been any fatalities reported in the U.S.
Florida has received about 24,000 doses of the vaccine and distributed about 8,500, according to Joseph Ladapo, the state’s surgeon general and head of the Florida Department of Health.
Ladapo has backed up DeSantis with accusations of fearmongering.
“It’s just kind of remarkable to see some of the headlines – the headlines that very clearly are trying to make you afraid of monkeypox or fill-in-the-blank,” he said. “You know, because if you’re not afraid of this there will be something else after that and something else after that.”
Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat who is looking to unseat DeSantis in the November election, released a letter to him Aug. 2 in which she argued an emergency declaration would allow “a strong, statewide emergency response that coordinates and leverages our county health departments [and] will help Floridians access vaccines and other resources to protect themselves and others from the spread of monkeypox.”
The letter was sent to no avail.
But action at the global and national levels continues. The World Health Organization called monkeypox a public health emergency two weeks ago. Early last week, the Biden administration named top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the CDC to serve as the White House coordinators to combat monkeypox.
In addition, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf has said that regulators are reviewing an approach that would stretch supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people – instead of one – with each vial of Jynneos.
That announcement could come soon, and would require another declaration to authorize the new approach.