The stroke death rate has increased worldwide over the last two decades, remaining the second leading cause of death globally as of 2019 and the fifth in the U.S. While the number of Americans over the age of 75 having strokes has decreased, they’ve become more prevalent among adults under 50. In the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds – and every 3 1/2 minutes, a stroke results in death.
But the incidence of stroke and stroke-related death does not impact all Americans equally.
Since 1940, the southeastern region of the U.S. has experienced notably higher stroke death rates than the rest of the country, earning the region a grim nickname: the Stroke Belt.
States in the Stroke Belt – which include Mississippi, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana – have a stroke mortality rate at least 10% higher than the national rate. While this region of the U.S. has higher rates of risk factors associated with stroke – like high blood pressure and diabetes – the higher mortality rate is still not completely understood.
Florida isn’t a member of the Stroke Belt, but the state still holds a troubling position on the list – it’s tied for 13th place with Michigan at 41.2 stroke deaths per 100,000 people. And Delaware – President Joe Biden’s home state – appears to be an outlier of sorts. Among the states that make up the Northeast, Delaware is the only one that appears in the top 10, placing third with 48.1 stroke deaths per 100,000 people.
Stroke death rate disparities among Americans are not only geographic, but also racial. As of 2017, Black Americans made up 26% of the population of the Stroke Belt, as opposed to 10% of the national population overall. And the stroke death rate for Black Americans is significantly higher than for white Americans, particularly in the Stroke Belt.
While higher rates of risk factors such as diabetes account for some of this large disparity, research increasingly shows that issues like economic hardship, less access to health care and lower educational attainment among Black Americans – issues linked to systemic racism – produce worse health outcomes.
Stroke symptoms can also differ between people. According to the American Heart Association, common signs of stroke in the general population include numbness in the face or limbs, trouble speaking and sudden vision problems. But those assigned female at birth can experience more subtle and less well-known symptoms, such as weakness, disorientation, and nausea or vomiting. Pregnancy (particularly in the third trimester), taking birth control pills and smoking have been shown to increase the risk of stroke.
The takeaway: Be aware of your risk, do what you can to minimize it, and talk to your health care provider for additional information and resources.