Lisa Wilson spent months going door to door in Palm Beach County trying to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She is an aide to Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay and wife to Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson. Despite her position and activism, some members of her own family were the most resistant.
Then, in a span of three weeks, six of her relatives died of COVID-19. In an interview with CNN, Wilson detailed the sad tale of how her uncle was the first to die. His name was Tyrone Moreland. Paramedics took him from one full hospital to another before finally landing an 90 minutes away, where an available ICU bed was finally found.
Wilson’s grandmother, Lillie Mae Dukes Moreland, was next to die, followed by her cousin the next day. Three more cousins died within the following two weeks.
She told CNN that fear and misinformation contributed greatly to her relatives refusal to be vaccinated.
"They were just scared," Wilson said. "Everything was new, and they were just scared."
More than 56% of the population of Palm Beach County is fully vaccinated, slightly ahead of the U.S. average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the county still has a high rate of community transmission in some pockets.
Wilson’s vaccine activism is reportedly now stronger than ever, motivated by all the loss she’s experienced.
“I think I have now convinced 10 members of my family to get a vaccine. If I can just save one person with my story ... We are at a critical time. People are dying.”