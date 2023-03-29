A free webinar on Black men and high incidents of prostate cancer will explore how Black churches and other faith institutions can build broader awareness about the disease, early detection and potential treatments.
Next month’s webinar, titled “Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men,” also will seek to develop strategies on how to lift the veil of silence that frequently surrounds the disease in much of the Black community.
“Because 1 in 6 Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, our webinar will address gaps in awareness and education that contribute to delays in Black men seeking screening and treatment for this disease,” said Pernessa C. Seele, CEO of The Balm In Gilead, the event organizer. “We need to ‘talk that talk’ with our friends, family members and doctors through informed discussions that address the hidden social and cultural barriers at play.”
The webinar will be held via Zoom April 4 at 7 p.m. ET; visit BalmInGilead.org to register. The Richmond, Va.-based national organization works to improve the health status of Black people by providing technical support to faith institutions.
Black men experience prostate cancer at higher rates than their white counterparts. For every 100,000 African American men, 174 will be diagnosed with the disease, as compared with a rate of only 105 per 100,000 white men. Risk factors include smoking, poor diet, heavy alcohol consumption and lower socioeconomic status, according to the National Institutes of Health.
And Black men are nearly 2.5 times more likely to die of the disease than non-Hispanic white males, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also get prostate cancer at a younger age and tend to have a more severe and more advanced form of the disease once detected.
Webinar panelists include Rev. Dr. Nathaniel T. Brooks, senior pastor of the Greater St. John Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala.; Dr. V. Michael Bivins, a urologist at Urology Centers of Alabama in Homewood; and Nashville-based A.J. Starling, secretary-treasurer of the Tennessee AFL-CIO, who is a prostate cancer survivor.
Miami Times staff contributed to this report.