Are you struggling with your mental health and having a difficult time getting family, friends or co-workers to be more understanding? Here are seven suggestions that can help.
Listen to professionals, not your friends. Your peers may mean well, but when it comes down to it, a mental health professional or mental health care provider – who has training, expertise and experience behind them – is far better equipped to help you. They’re aware of your circumstances more than anyone. A counselor knows what you are going through and can help you deal with your problems. When you have questions about your mental health, consult with a therapist.
Don’t argue with others. It’s important that you don’t get into arguments with anyone giving you a rough time. Your No. 1 priority is getting relief from your anxieties. It’s not your job to worry about how others may view your circumstances. Your health is more important than what other people may think.
Your goal is to get better. Concentrate on how you can face your fears and anxieties. Don’t waste your time arguing with colleagues giving you a difficult time. This isn’t a public relations event where you need to get approval from everyone. This is your life and you are the one suffering. Your main focus is to get better.
Ask friends to educate themselves about your situation. Explain to your peers that the best way for them to help you is to learn about your mental health issues. They could talk to a counselor, read a book or join a support group to better understand your situation. If your friends can’t make an effort, then place some distance between you – if only for a period of time – because they’ll likely just make things worse.
Walk away from those who give you a difficult time. Distance yourself from people who won’t try to understand what you’re going through. You need to surround yourself with positive and supportive people. If you have problems or issues with a particular person, you can always ask a counselor for advice.
You are not alone. It can be very frustrating to manage fear-related issues when the people you know are on your case. Remember, you are not alone. There are millions of people around the world who struggle with fears, anxieties and depression. The key is to find those people who can relate to you through various organizations in your area.
Join a local mental health support group. There are many mental health awareness support groups in your area. Hospitals, churches and counselors in your area will be able to provide you with a list of these organizations. These groups are familiar with many different mental health-related situations and can provide additional advice regarding your specific issue. In addition, talk to a professional who can help relieve your depression and anxieties. They’ll be able to provide you with other suggestions and insights on how to address your current problem.
Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear.” For information about the book and more mental health advice, visit website at ManagingFear.com.