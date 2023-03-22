After analyzing new data, the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention is urging all adults to be tested for hepatitis B (HBV) at least once in their lifetime.
“Although a curative treatment is not yet available, early diagnosis and treatment of chronic HBV infections reduce the risk for cirrhosis, liver cancer and death,” CDC officials noted in a recently released recommendation.
People diagnosed with chronic or long-term HBV are up to 85% more likely to succumb to an early death, the agency said, but inexpensive screening tests can lead to early detection that can help mitigate any significant health challenges.
“Along with vaccination strategies, universal screening of adults and appropriate testing of persons at increased risk for HBV infection will improve health outcomes, reduce the prevalence of HBV infection in the United States and advance viral hepatitis elimination goals,” the agency said.
Hepatitis B, a liver infection caused by the HBV virus, can progress to liver cancer and other serious illnesses. It spreads through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, which can occur through sex, injecting drugs, or during pregnancy or delivery. The agency warned that symptoms of acute HBV could include fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, dark urine and jaundice.
Symptoms can take several months or longer to present and last for months. As many as 2.4 million people live with HBV in the U.S., and most might not know they have it, the agency said.
Although the number of people with HBV has decreased in the last 30 years, it is still a significant problem for African Americans and other minorities, the Office of Minority Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says.
In 2020, that office reported that non-Hispanic Blacks are 1.4 times more likely to die from viral hepatitis than non-Hispanic whites. Also, non-Hispanic Blacks were almost twice as likely to die from hepatitis C as white individuals.
Further, while having comparable case rates for HBV in 2020, non-Hispanic blacks were 2.5 times more likely to die from HBV than non-Hispanic whites, the agency said.
In its most recent recommendation, the agency said that adults over the age of 18 should be tested at least once. Pregnant women should also undergo screening during each pregnancy, regardless of whether they’ve received a vaccine or have been previously tested, the agency said. Incarcerated individuals, those with multiple sex partners, or people with a history of hepatitis C should test periodically, the CDC said.