Memorial plans have yet to be announced for DMX, who died Friday at age 50, several days after suffering a massive heart attack.
Born Earl Simmons, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist rapped with a trademark raspy delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” but the thoughtful messages in his rhymes made him one of rap’s biggest stars.
Reactions to his death have come from across the hip-hop world.
“Earl Simmons was a wonderful, caring father, and a sensitive, thoughtful man. Unfortunately, Dark Man X took over and ran amok, tormented and struggling to find the light. ... DMX gave me the inspiration to keep going at Def Jam when rap became soft and silly,” Lyor Cohen, a former executive at Def Jam, said in a statement.
“It’s so sad to hear about the passing of DMX. He was a true legend to the hip-hop community. I was individually inspired by him from his unique style. I remember touring and being on a lot of shows with him. One day I was coming out of my hotel and DMX saw me and asked, ‘was his child’s mother pulling me back?’ ‘Pulling Me Back’ was my latest record at that time for the ladies. I used to date his child’s mom and he knew that but he was cool. It never was an issue because he knew it was before him. He always showed me love and we always talked when we ran into each other,” rapper Chingy said in a statement.
“Gods Poet. I Love You,” rapper Nas said in an Instagram post.
Rapper Eve said in an Instagram post, “#mydog X I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of Humour, talent, wisdom honesty and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL.”
“RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones,” actor Viola Davis said on Twitter.
“Rest In Peace DMX, a true legend. It was truly my honor to work and get to know you,” actor Jet Li said on Twitter.
“What they thought was a battle ended up being a family reunion. Of 2 Doggs who loved everything about each other thank. U. X for loving me back. C u when I get there,” rapper Snoop Dogg, who faced off against DMX in a Verzuz battle last year, said in an Instagram post.
“Rest easy king Hug my Babegirl Aaliyah when you see her !!!!” said producer Timbaland on Twitter.
“Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!” said Diane Haughton, mother of the late singer Aaliyah, said on Instagram.
DMX built a multiplatinum career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but he also struggled with drug addiction and legal problems that repeatedly put him behind bars.
“His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity,” his record label, Def Jam Recordings, said in a statement that also described him as “nothing less than a giant.”
DMX made a splash in 1998 with his first studio album, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog,” “Stop Being Greedy” and “How It’s Goin’ Down.”
DMX followed up with four straight chart-topping albums including “... And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards.
DMX arrived on the rap scene around the same time as Jay-Z, Ja Rule and others who dominated the charts and emerged as platinum-selling acts. They were all part of rap crews, too: DMX fronted the Ruff Ryders collective, which helped launch the careers of Grammy winners Eve and Swizz Beatz, and relaunched The Lox, formerly signed to Bad Boy Records. Ruff Ryders had success on the charts and on radio with its “Ryde or Die” compilation albums.
Along with his musical career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film “Belly” and appeared in 2000′s “Romeo Must Die” with Jet Li and Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for “Come Back in One Piece” on the film’s soundtrack.
The rapper would later open Aaliyah’s tribute music video, “Miss You,” alongside her other friends and collaborators, including Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim and Queen Latifah, after Aaliyah’s 2001 death in a plane crash at age 22.
The rapper also starred in 2001′s “Exit Wounds” with Steven Seagal and 2003′s “Cradle 2 the Grave” with Li.
First responders helped bring DMX back to life after he was found in a hotel parking lot in New York in 2016. The rapper said he suffered from asthma. He last checked into a rehab facility in 2019.
“You can’t be a fan and not feel empathy for him in his journey,” hip-hop and electronic music producer Flying Lotus said in an interview while DMX was hospitalized last week. “You think of ‘Belly’ and all the great stuff that he was part of. But he was dealt such a weird hand, I think, with the drug stuff. And I just have empathy because I know it’s a real thing that addiction is crazy. And so many people, they struggle with it and it’s not easy.”
Survivors include his 15 children and his mother.