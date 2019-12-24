The holidays can bring out the charitable side out of us. During this time of year, our conscience nudges us to give to our fellow man or woman. Whether it is paying for coffee for the person behind you or even organizing a large toy drive to provide gifts for children, watching a person getting their cup filled by pouring into someone else’s cup is a beautiful thing.
I was at a grocery store recently and I watched a woman look at her items and chose what she had to leave behind. When she asked the cashier what was the final price of everything so she could make a decision, the gentleman behind her offered to pay for all her groceries. The woman was choked up. Before she could respond he said, “tis the season and you’re going to need those onions for your soup.” That moment cost him $40 but by the look on his face, he got more out of that transaction than what he spent. Catching a glimpse of his generosity was a highlight of my day.
Then I got to see more generosity on a larger scale. One local organization composed of Black men held a Christmas shopping spree for children and locals gathered for a kick-off party for one of college football’s biggest bowl games.
Holiday Shopping with the 100
The 100 Black Men of South Florida hosted its annual Christmas shopping spree in Miami Gardens. This event gathered children from the area to walk into Walmart with a chaperon to spend $100 on whatever they wanted. This was their largest turnout as 265 kids were assembled to participate.
“We got on-site at 6:30 in the morning. We had kids already lined up” said Stephen Johnson, event coordinator of the 100 Black Men Christmas Shopping Spree. The shopping spree took place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Walmart on Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street in Miami Gardens. The 100 Black Men of South Florida has been doing the shopping spree for 28 years. Each year, the impact it has on the kids and the parents increases.
“The mother and fathers who came to us after the event are so appreciative. You never know what anyone is going through but you want to be there for them,” said Johnson. “Growing up, we thought about our best Christmas. Sometimes you are offering a Christmas to those who never had a Christmas.”
Members of 100 Black Men of South Florida walked with the children inside Walmart. The organization extended the opportunity to other community groups to guide the children in the store. The ladies of Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. participated in the shopping spree. Miami Gardens and North Miami Police departments were at the event. The children had the chance to shop with Calvin Hughes from Local 10, Johnny Archer from NBC 6 South Florida and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III. The best part of shopping spree was watching the children use their $100 to buy stuff for their family. According to Johnson, a 12-year-old boy purchased a dollhouse for his 8-year-old sister and a dress for his mother while only getting himself a book.
It’s Bowl Time
The Capital One Orange Bowl is one of the biggest college football bowl games in the country. The Florida Gators will face off against Virginia Cavaliers at Hardrock Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30. To get locals excited, the Orange Bowl Committee hosted a kick-off party for this big game. “The Orange Bowl is one of the biggest stages you can be on. We invited the head coaches of both teams to talk about their journey here and the big game,” said Henri Crockett, an Orange Bowl Committee member. The Capital One Orange Bowl kickoff party happened Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood. Guest of the kick-off party had the chance to meet the college football players, former athletes, and Orange Bowl Committee members. Virginia Cavaliers Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall and Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen were there.
“One of the great things that these bowls provide is an educational experience for the players. These young men are extremely athletically talented but it shows how they take their education seriously,” said Mullen.
The function was stellar. Other people who were in attendance for the kickoff party included Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, Super Bowl Host Committee member Rashad D. Thomas and District 9 Miami-Dade County City Commission candidate Marlon Hill. Crockett shared how more events were lined up for players and their families as the date gets closer to the game. The athletes have a casino night and a coaches’ luncheon on Dec. 27. On that same day, members of both teams are going to Dave and Buster’s with children from Big Brother and Big Sisters. About 125 kids are scheduled to be there to hang out with the athletes.
“You never know how you can impact a kid’s life. Being a college athlete, you are a role model whether you like it or not. It’s going to be an amazing night where kids can hear about the athlete’s life experiences over video games,” said Crockett.
Giving is the trend to follow for these last few weeks of the year. The Orange Bowl Committee and 100 Black Men of South Florida are not only giving actual gifts, but they are also giving the gift of time – a present that can have more value to the kids they are serving.
Let us all give a little more in the Whirl.