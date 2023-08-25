A 15-year-old student from Homestead Senior High School has made history in Miami-Dade County by becoming the first to skip three grade levels. Janiya Baker is now on track to graduate high school in spring 2024.
“I was ready to finish school,” Baker told WSVN, which first broke the story.
Despite taking on a heavy workload, Baker excelled academically while also serving as class president and participating on the cheerleading squad. Her mother, Jasmine Gary, noticed her acceleration back in elementary school.
“I noticed she was very accelerated, and I’m like, ‘OK, she don’t make B’s,’ so then I’m like, let’s put her in higher classes, and then she started accelerating, accelerating, and she went higher, and she never dropped the ball so I was, ‘OK, let’s go for it,’” Gary said ti Miami’s Fox affiliate. “Me and her dad Travis, we raised her to be the intelligent young woman that she is, and we’re proud of her.”
Baker now holds the highest GPA in the 12th grade class. Her rapid advancement is a point of pride for Homestead Senior High School Principal Samuel J. Lewis.
“Moving from 9th grade to 12th, that shows grit, perseverance,” Lewis said to the television station. “It shows a young lady with tenacity and the vision to accomplish her future goals, sooner rather than later.”
Baker's historic accomplishment will be honored by Homestead City Hall. She hopes her story inspires other driven students.
“Never give up and keep going even if it gets hard and just have a great support system around you,” Baker advised. After graduation, she plans to study business at Florida International University while continuing her cheerleading passion.