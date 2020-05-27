Do you remember who taught you how to read? What is it about one of the most fundamental parts of our life that still captures our attention to this day? Abstract collages break typical expression boundaries while offering poetic homage. The core bones of literacy are explored in Kwame Alexander and Melissa Sweet’s children’s narrative How to Read a Book.
Alexander invokes the spirit of realism in his poetry as he unfolds ‘the act of reader for the reader’ in plain sense by comparing the pages of a book to that of a clementine. In another example, Alexander breaks down the process of reading methodically for readers to understand the simplicity and joy of diving into a book and juxtaposing opening a book to “the color of sunrise.”
The latter is complemented by Sweet’s otherworldly illustrations which implement pages from other books to create collages that depict a multitude of shapes. Children, animals, and books pop out words like bread from toasters. She often uses different hues like neon blue, purple, orange, pink, and yellow to accent the vibrance of Alexander’s rhymes.
This dynamic duo envelopes young readers in an adventure through pictures and words in a way that draws them in. Books are repurposed in the form of a bus, instruments, tents, trees, and even chairs. By wrapping books into the fabric of the world of the reader, it causes them to see reading in everything they do. Alexander encourages his readers to let their “fingers wonder as they wander,” finding new worlds as they travel from page to page. Sweet’s imagery created from the collages may put young readers in a happy daze as they begin to see themselves in her art.
How to Read a Book offers exquisite insights into the power of literature and why young readers should partake in the journeys reading carves for us. From looking at the sky to reading a banner on a plane or signs on a library’s wall, Alexander and Sweet take readers to places that many have never been!