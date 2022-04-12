As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Mickey, Goofy, Donald and the gang will soon no longer have to social distance from guests.
The Walt Disney Company recently announced that it will start reintroducing traditional character greetings at Walt Disney World Resorts as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line as early as April 18.
“Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy,” the company posted to its blog. “We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too!”
During the past two years, Disney said it has taken a very gradual, intentional approach to health and safety protocols. Recent trends and guidance, however, have provided opportunities for the company to bring back some of its most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences.
While not all locations will be available immediately, Disney said it anticipates reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer.
Meanwhile, Disney also announced last week that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to officially debut May 27 at EPCOT.
“This is another big, magical moment in the transformation of EPCOT and the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration currently underway,” the company announced on its website.
According to Disney, the attraction features the first reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. The roller coaster will also rotate 360 degrees.
The adventure kicks off with guests touring the Galaxarium – a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar’s and Earth's galaxies.
But then just as guests are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and they’re called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy.