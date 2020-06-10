Meet Tanya, she’s a mom, wife, attorney, recipe groupie, photographer and eater of all the beautiful food you will find on her website: myforkinglife.com. She loves to both cook and bake, and The Miami Times pulled one of her famed recipes: Jamaican Oxtail Stew. It’s an ethnic favorite full of an array of flavors prepared every day with very little effort. While her cooking focus is to create easy, delicious, and flavorful meals.
This Jamaican Oxtails recipe is the perfect Caribbean stew for dinner. Delicious and tender oxtails and butter beans that are cooked to perfection. It can be prepared in an Instant Pot or any electric Pressure Cooker. Stove top and slow cooker instructions are included.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Caribbean
Keyword: Jamaican oxtails
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Servings: 4 people
Calories 876k calories
Ingredients
• 2.5 lbs oxtails
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• 1 Tbsp soy sauce
• 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
• 1 Tbsp salt
• 2 tsp garlic powder
• 1 tsp black pepper
• 1 tsp all-spice
• 1 tsp browning
• 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
• 1 yellow onion chopped
• 4 green onions chopped
• 1 Tbsp garlic chopped
• 2 whole carrots chopped
• 1 scotch bonnet or habanero pepper seeds and membrane removed and chopped
• 1 cup beef broth
• 1 Tbsp ketchup
• 1 tsp dried thyme
• 2 Tbsp water
• 1 Tbsp cornstarch
• 1 16 oz can Butter Beans drained
Instructions
1. Rinse oxtails with water and vinegar and pat dry. Cover oxtails with brown sugar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, all-spice, and browning and rub into oxtails.
2. Set Pressure Cooker on High Sauté and once hot, add vegetable oil. Next, add your larger oxtail pieces to the pot, flat side down about ¼ inch apart, and brown on each side.
3. Remove oxtail after browning and place in bowl.
4. Deglaze your pressure cooker by adding about 2 Tbsp of beef broth to the insert. Take a wooden spoon and deglaze your pot by removing the brown bits at the bottom. Then add your yellow onions, green onions, carrots, garlic, and scotch bonnet pepper. Stir and sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onions have softened.
5. Add dried thyme, oxtails, remaining beef broth, and ketchup to the pressure cooker insert.
6. Press “Cancel” on your Instant Pot. Cover and cook on high pressure for 45 minutes. Once timer is done, allow pressure cooker to naturally release.
7. Once all pressure has released, open lid and remove oxtails and vegetables, leaving liquid behind. Turn Pressure Cooker on sauté. Once liquid begins to simmer, create a corn starch slurry by combining corn starch and water to a separate bowl. Stir into simmering liquid. Add drained butter beans into pressure cooker and allow to simmer for about 5 minutes, until liquid is slightly thickened and butterbeans are warmed.
8. Add oxtails and vegetables back to the pressure cooker. Serve and enjoy.
Slow Cooker Instructions
Prepare recipe as instructed up until the oxtails need to be browned. Brown oxtail over medium-high heat on the stovetop in a skillet. Once oxtail are browned, deglaze skillet by adding 2 Tbsp of beef broth. Add onions and carrots to skillet and stir until onions have softened. Add these ingredients to the slow cooker as well as all remaining ingredients, except the butter beans. Cook on low heat for 8-10 hours or until oxtail is tender. 30 minutes before serving, add drained butter beans to slow cooker.
Stove Top Instructions
Follow the instructions above and then rather than placing in a slow cooker or pressure cooker, cook it on the stove on medium low heat for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally or until oxtails are tender. Add the butter beans when there is about 30 minutes left on the cook time.