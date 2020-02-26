Bahamian students at Florida Memorial University affected by 2019’s Hurricane Dorian will benefit from Historic Plymouth Congregational Church’s annual jazz brunch.
The church’s leadership said donations to its 2020 Jazz Brunch will go to Florida Memorial University’s Bahamian Relief Fund. In years past, the event benefitted the United Negro College Fund, but this year Plymouth chose to focus its fund-raising efforts on Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, a historically Black university whose Bahamian students have been hard hit by the effects of Dorian.
Bahamians were early settlers in Miami and helped build key landmarks in the city, including Viscaya. They mostly settled in Coconut Grove, known today as West Grove.
“Plymouth is honored to support Florida Memorial this year and we are grateful for all that the school is doing to help their students from the Bahamas in the wake of Dorian. Please join us for worship and the Jazz brunch,” said Plymouth Senior Pastor Al Bunis.
The 2020 Jazz Brunch will take place on Sunday, March 15th in Davis Hall at 11 a.m. – right after 10 a.m. worship. The annual event will feature jazz vocalist Brenda Alfred and saxophonist Jesse Jones, both award-winning musicians and prominent members of the South Florida jazz scene.
The brunch is in its ninth year celebrating Black history and jazz.
“Florida Memorial University is excited and grateful to be the benefactors of this year’s Jazz Brunch,” said Cory Witherspoon, vice president of Advancement at Florida Memorial University. “We hope others in the South Florida community will join Plymouth Congregational Church in their efforts to support our Bahamian students.”
Henry Givens, a member of the church who has been active in the Coconut Grove Community for over 40 years, and who has helped spearhead the event since its inception, says the brunch is an important part of the fabric of our community.
“It is such a great opportunity for the community to enjoy some amazing music and each other, all for a great cause,” Givens said.
Historic Plymouth Congregational Church is located at 3400 Devon Road, in Miami.
For more information, visit plymouthmiami.org.