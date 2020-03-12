Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert made a decision to postpone the city’s signature music festival out of growing concerns of COVID-19.
The first positive case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Miami-Dade County just hours before the decision. On Tuesday, March 10, a fourth person in South Florida tested positive.
“After much consideration and in an abundance of caution,” led Gilbert’s Thursday morning announcement. The event was scheduled Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.
All preceding ancillary events are cancelled. They include Thursday, March 12, Poetry in the Garden; Friday, March 13 Women’s Impact Luncheon and the official press conference; Friday, March 13 opening night party at Hard Rock Stadium.
Gilbert offered the community regrets and signed a local state of emergency.
“While we know our residents and patrons of jazz are disappointed, our decision was made with them in mind..”