Adual celebration of history and jazz under the stars will be set to the sultry sounds of vocalist Maryel Epps at the Historic Hampton House Cultural Center — an iconic segregation-era motel and lounge located in Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville neighborhood. On Thursday, June 18, the free, live performance invites enthusiasts to arrive for the innovative “drive-in” style entertainment offering as early as 5:30 p.m. Attendees must remain in their cars while indulging in a repertoire of melodic notes that will begin at 6 p.m.
Traci Pollack will serve as emcee of the evening event while WDNA; 88.9 FM will host a live simulcast that kicks-off at 7 p.m., with John Dixon, Hampton House’s official DJ, playing a curated jazz set. Epps will dim the night’s stars with her grand finale scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The finest two hours of your music night-life following a lockdown will serve as a deserved highlight for Black Music Appreciation Month and also Juneteenth, the commemoration of slaves in the Midwest being informed in 1865 that they, too, were freed albeit two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, influential entertainers like Sam Cooke, Nat King Cole and Marvin Gaye served audiences their own stylistic song and swoon. The millennium welcomes a magnificent talent whose roots are local, but her artistic exposure is both global and rich.
Epps is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress who has enjoyed an illustrious career as a soloist and opening act for legends including Prince, Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan, Billy Taylor, Bob Dylan, Dizzy Gillespie, David Bowie, David Lee Roth and Nile Rogers. In addition, Maryel is the one and only “Queen of the Jazzy/Gospel Brunch” a widely successful brunch event originated in the 1990s at Lola restaurant in New York.
Maryel is a strong believer in ‘giving back’ to her community and can often be found giving of her time and talents to support local charity events and organizations. For more information visit www.maryelepps.com.
Jazz on Juneteenth is sponsored by Hampton House Historic Trust, Inc., and WDNA-FM. For more information contact the Historic Hampton House or email