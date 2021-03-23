Appetizer-sized portions and small bites of all sorts are ideal for breakfast spreads, and these Pastry Brunch Cups are perfect for starting a morning meal with loved ones. Or, if a busy schedule looms, try baking a batch and separating into appropriate serving sizes for a simple way to meal prep heading into a new week.
PASTRY BRUNCH CUPS
Servings: 18
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 2 sheets puff pastry
- 18 eggs
- 2 cups diced ham
- Chopped fresh green onions
PREPARATION
- Heat oven 375º F.
- In a small saucepan, melt butter; whisk in flour. Gradually pour in milk, whisking each time. Bring to a simmer, whisking until mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat, stir in Swiss cheese and set aside.
- Use a rolling pin to thin out puff pastry and cut each sheet into nine squares. Line pastry squares in muffin cups, pressing bottoms down firmly and moving pastry up the sides so edges come up just over cup edges. Fill each cup with 1 teaspoon cheese mixture. Crack one egg into each cup and sprinkle each with diced ham.
- Bake 10-15 minutes until eggs set. Sprinkle with chopped green onions and serve.
