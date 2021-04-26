It was an unusual awards ceremony in an unusual year that ended more strangely than it began.
This 2021 Academy Awards nominees represented a huge advance in diversity, with more women and more actors of color nominated than ever before – but one highly anticipated outcome didn't happen.
Chadwick Boseman had been heavily favored to win in the best actor category for his role as Levee in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” opposite co-star Viola Davis. The Oscar instead went to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his performance as a man battling dementia in "The Father." It was the second Oscar for Hopkins nearly 30 years after his first in 1992, for playing Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.” He’d been nominated four times since without a win until Sunday.
The category closed out Sunday's show and Hopkins was not present at the awards ceremony to accept the prize, resulting in an abrupt end to the night leaving everyone wondering if it had been a mistake. Had Boseman won posthumously, it would have been his first and last acting Oscar, as the film was his final on-screen work.
Other awards shows had already recognized his performance. Boseman and Davis made history at this year's SAG Awards after they became the first Black man and Black woman to win best lead actor and actress in the same year. Boseman also won a Golden Globe, a Critic's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" disappointingly ended up with Oscars for best costuming and makeup.
But history was made nonetheless, especially by Chloé Zhao, the China-born director of “Nomadland” who became just the second woman to win best director, and the first woman of color. The film also took best picture, and leading actress Frances McDormand took home an Oscar as well. News of Zhao's success was muted in China and even censored, although citizens and bloggers cheered her. Many took note of her acceptance speech, in which she quoted a line from a poem written in the 13th century that she, like many other Chinese children, had memorized as a child, which translates as, “People are good at birth.”
“This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves,” Zhao said. “And to hold on to the goodness in each other.”
In stark contrast, South Korea’s Youn Yuh-jung was trending all over Twitter in her home country for nabbing a best supporting actress award for her role as the grandmother in “Minari.” Yuh-jung became the first Korean performer to win an Oscar.
Daniel Kaluuya took home a best supporting actor Oscar for a role that was actually a lead, but he'll take it. The prize came for his performance in one of the two title roles in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
“I’d like to thank my mom,” Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. “You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height.”
Kaluuya portrayed Chicago Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969. It was his second nomination. The first came for his breakout role in “Get Out” in 2018.
“Soul” clearly won the heart of Oscar voters. The Pixar film won the Academy Award for best animated feature, continuing the Disney division’s dominance in the category.
Co-directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers and featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, “Soul” follows a middle school band teacher who dreams of being a jazz musician and tries to escape the afterlife to do it.
“This film started as a love letter to jazz, but we had no idea how much jazz would teach us about life,” Docter said as he accepted the Oscar.
Pixar has now won the award 11 times in the 20 years since the category was established.
And while the Oscars is usually emblematic of Hollywood-style escapism, in her opening moments, Regina King kept it real. The actor and director of “One Night in Miami” immediately reminded the world both of the scourge of the pandemic and the scourge of police violence.
“We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis I may have traded in my heels for marching boots,” she said, a reference to the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
She noted that some viewers prefer their Oscar ceremonies not to dwell on such things.
“I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you.” But, King added, “as a mother of a Black son I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that, OK?”
Tyler Perry used his speech accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to decry racial hatred and encourage healing.
“My mother taught me to refuse hate,” the actor and director said. “She taught me to refuse blanket judgment.”