The Adrienne Arsht Center’s Free Gospel Sundays series returns for its 16th season and – as is customary – will be headlined by a big name in the industry suggested by a gospel council made up of local community leaders.
Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award-winning artist Jekalyn Carr will take the stage Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. for the first Free Gospel Sundays performance of the season, followed by other renowned performers into 2023.
Florida Memorial University’s Ambassador Chorale, with upwards of 50 members who recently performed with New World Symphony and Michelle Bradley, will serve as the opening act; WPLG Local 10 anchor Calvin Hughes returns as host.
“We are elated and honored to have this opportunity,” said Argarita Johnson, director of the chorale and chair of FMU’s arts and humanities department. “Prior to the pandemic, we partnered with the Arsht Center and performed for an amazing audience. Currently, we are selecting songs for the upcoming event that we are sure the audience will enjoy. We are truly looking forward to opening for Jekalyn Carr.”
This year, the series has expanded to include pop-up performances throughout the county and the first gospel fest at Little Haiti Cultural Center, scheduled for next March. All performances will be free and open to the public.
“There are a lot of things going on right now, so to be able to be a part of this concert to give people hope and encourage them through music is a beautiful thing,” Carr, a native of West Memphis, Ark., told The Miami Times. “I’m hoping that people leave feeling encouraged, inspired, and with their hearts really touched and lives changed for the better. Just to be able to touch the world in a positive way is a mission accomplished for me and I want to continue to do that.”
The 25-year-old singer, songwriter and motivational speaker started singing at the age of 5 and released her first hit, “Greater is Coming,” at 15. Since then, she’s released a string of successful and widely popular albums like “Life Project” and “One Nation Under God.”
When performing, said Carr, “I try to do a lot of my fan favorites, so I’ll try to incorporate it all within the concert. I may do ‘You Will Win,’ ‘It’s Yours,’ ‘Jehovah Jireh’ or ‘Changing Your Story.’”
As a top-selling independent recording artist, she has spent almost 10 years at the top of the gospel music charts and even made her acting debut on the OWN network’s popular “Greenleaf” television series.
Past seasons of the show, which ran from 2016-2020, included performances by Yolanda Adams, The Williams Brothers, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, Shirley Ann Caesar-Williams and Travis Greene.
Soweto Gospel Choir, a South African gospel group that performs traditional and contemporary songs in six of the country’s 11 official languages, is scheduled to perform in December.
The Arsht’s gospel council, which includes pastor Melvin Dawson of the Genesis Fellowship Delegation, Cory Edwards of the Florida Fellowship Super Choir, Miami Gardens legislative analyst and city council assistant Jamal Engram and more than a dozen others, were instrumental in the planning process for the 2022-2023 Free Gospel Sundays season.
“We’ve also really incorporated the idea of side-by-side performances with local artists into the series, because there’s just such a richness of gospel artists here in our own community,” said Jairo Ontiveros, vice president of education and community engagement for the Arsht.
Bishop Marc Cooper, pastor of Upper Room Ministries in Miami Gardens and co-founder of the Stellar Award-winning Miami Mass Choir, will be one of the local acts taking the stage. The choir is a longtime resident ensemble of the series.
FMU’s chorale will kick off the season with the newly created “Singing in the Streets” pop-up performance arm of the series at the Historic Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church a day before Carr’s scheduled concert.
Also on that Saturday, the Florida Fellowship Super Choir will participate in a “Singing in the Streets” pop-up at Miami Gardens City Hall. The group consists of singers, songwriters and musicians from all faiths across Florida.
“The idea and objective are to be out in more communities than we have before,” said Ontiveros, explaining that the pop-up performances are an extension of Arsht on the Road.
Bringing gospel music performances into local communities is also a part of a commitment to increase access to the arts.
“These types of public programming pieces are important because they can reach communities that may have been historically excluded from the performing arts,” added Ontiveros. “In just the same way we do classical, Broadway or any other pop-up show, gospel music deserves its spotlight, too.”
“Though [gospel is] one genre, it’s just so big and houses so much talent, and there are so many sides to it,” said Carr.
For tickets and details, visit ArshtCenter.org.