Jennifer Hudson was named entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards, an annual event highlighting work by entertainers and writers of color.
After Hudson accepted the award Saturday night, the singer-actor thanked the NAACP for inspiring “little girls like me.” She beat out Regina King, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Tiffany Haddish.
“I was just standing here thinking ‘It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,” said the Oscar and Grammy winner. “Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand, that inspired me.”
Hudson played her idol, Aretha Franklin, in the film “Respect.” She was summoned to meet with Franklin in 2007 to portray the Queen of Soul shortly after Hudson won an Oscar for “Dreamgirls.”
“Respect” follows Franklin from childhood through the 1972 recording of the gospel album “Amazing Grace.”
“This is for Ms. Franklin’s legacy,” Hudson said after she earlier won best actress.
The awards ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually. There was no in-person audience.
Here’s a list of the remaining winners:
Outstanding motion picture
“The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding actor in a motion picture
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)
“Encanto”
Outstanding comedy series
“Insecure”
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Outstanding actress in a comedy series
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Outstanding drama series
“Queen Sugar”
Outstanding actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Outstanding actress in a drama series
Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
“Colin in Black & White”
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Kevin Hart, “True Story”
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!”
Outstanding new artist
Saweetie
Outstanding male artist
Anthony Hamilton
Outstanding female artist
Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding album
“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
Samuel L. Jackson received the NAACP Chairman’s Award for his public service. The ceremony highlighted his acting achievements and activism, including a moment when he was expelled from Morehouse College in 1969 for locking board members in a building for two days in protest of the school’s curriculum and governance.
A video mentioned Jackson’s efforts to raise awareness about autism and cancer screenings for men. It also spotlighted him and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, for creating a performing arts center at Spelman College.
After accepting his award virtually, Jackson quoted activist Marian Wright Edelman by saying, “Service is the rent we pay for being.”
He went on to say, “I was fortunate to grow up in a lot of different eras where I had the opportunity to use my voice and my legs and my body to fight for things that were right.”
“We got it done,” the 73-year-old actor continued. “Right now, we still have things we need to do. The most important thing being the voting rights act. I know we can’t change that. But we can put our legs, our bodies and our voices to work to make sure that people do get out and vote – no matter what they do to keep us from doing it.”
Jackson has appeared in more than 100 films, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever.” He's also starred in films such as “Do the Right Thing,” “Unbreakable,” “Snakes on a Plane,” and multiple Marvel films including “The Avengers” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”