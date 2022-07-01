From Pembroke Pines to downtown Miami, this Fourth of July will be a return to normal after two years of lockdowns and virtual events.
City of Pembroke Pines - Independence Day Celebration
Pembroke Pines welcomes both residents and guests for the Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds at 7400 Pines Blvd. This free event includes live music, rides, food trucks and a breathtaking display of fireworks. The celebration is free and open for all ages. The beautiful pyrotechnics spectacle will last approximately 20-25 minutes.
Coolers, pets and personal fireworks are not permitted on Festival Grounds.
Hallandale Beach – Freedom Fest
Enjoy family activities, stilt walkers, acrobats, jugglers, music and food, with a fireworks show at the track (best places to watch are the trackside apron and grandstand seating area). The BBQ offers an elevated view and a barbecue buffet. 6-10 p.m. at Gulfstream Park, 901 S Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; free to enter, food and drink extra; The BBQ is $35 per person at Ten Palms; fireworks at 9 p.m.
City of Miramar - 4th of July Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display
Free and open to the public with prior registration via Eventbrite, this year’s event promises a fun kids zone, local vendors, food trucks and a fireworks finale. Located at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway. Registration required.
Miami Beach - Fire on the Fourth
Celebrate all day long at the Fire on the Fourth festival in and around the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach. The party begins at noon with a Family Zone sponsored by T-Mobile, live entertainment on several stages, circus performers, a magician, food trucks and more. Beginning at 4 p.m., the North Beach Bandshell will transform into a giant roller skating rink, where a live DJ will get you cruising like you’re back in middle school. The highlight of the event will be fireworks at 9 p.m.
Miami Gardens – Drive In July 4
The city is hosting drive-in fireworks show at Calder Casino, with live bands, DJs, raffles and giveaways and food trucks. It’s first come, first served, so plan on getting there early. Gates open at 7 p.m., Calder Casino, 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Miami Lakes - 19th Annual Fourth of July Celebration
Come to a classic summer party at Veterans Park starting at 6:30 p.m., complete with a Fun Zone with cornhole, a giant Connect Four and a ring toss. There will be a live concert by Mojo and the Scoundrels, as well as fireworks after dark.
Miami - Bayrfront Park
Miami’s big July 4 bash on the bay includes local performers Timbalive, Julio Montalvo and Latin All Stars, with Genesis Diaz singing the National Anthem as well as bounce houses for the kids. Food trucks will be open for food and beverage purchase. 4-9 p.m., Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Miami – Independence on the River at the Wharf Miami
Sunday, from noon until late, enjoy live music, food, cocktails and good times along the iconic Miami River! Sip and savor our national independence on the River with half-priced mojito pitchers and red, white and blue cocktails all day.
RSVP for a complimentary bucket hat while supplies last!