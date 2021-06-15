As millions of Americans come together to recognize a key piece of American history with Juneteenth, certified life and business coach Sonja Stribling has some suggestions for Black women.
“Utilize this date to empower yourself, as empowerment is what this day is all about!” said Stribling, who was recently featured in Black Press of America and on “Good Day D.C.” and KDRV-TV.
The daughter of a farmer and housekeeper from Arkansas, Stribling is a retired U.S. Army major and decorated combat veteran who spent 21 years in the military. The licensed clinical counselor, former HR director and Bravo network TV show host also authored the bestseller “The Divorce That Saved My Life.”
The former teenage mother of three and sexual assault survivor who went from poverty to millionaire offers these five tips to help Black women feel empowered this June 19:
Understand your history. Juneteenth can be a launch point to delve into your own personal history. Try journaling to understand how your past has shaped who you are today.
Know when to say no. Evaluate your boundaries and find power and strength in knowing when it’s best for you to say no to an event, person or anything you don’t want to do. Equally important is knowing when to ask for help.
Draw your road map To P.O.W.E.R. (Possibilities, Opportunities, Wealth, Well-being, Worth, Excellence and Responsibility). Seize the possibilities and opportunities open to you, recognize your worth, reinvest in yourself to build wealth, prioritize your well-being, approach all aspects of life with excellence and share the responsibility of helping others.
Make a routine ritual. Treat yourself, every single day. Start by finding something you love to do. Each day, set aside at least five minutes to do that exact same thing. The mind will look forward to this routine self-care time.
Share your story. Don’t just post on social media; talk to the people in your life. Share your story to empower your loved ones and yourself. You never know who needs to hear what you’ve been through.