Awe-inspiring decorations. Extravagant family meals. Gift wish lists that seem to go on forever. No wonder the holidays are so often stressful – on our psyches and wallets. But Food Network personality and best-selling cookbook author Sunny Anderson has a few tips that can help you gear up for your festivities while still leaving some jingle in your pocket.
Shop your pantry first. You may be amazed by what’s sitting in your pantry that you can transform into an amazing holiday dish or treat. Most people have pancake or waffle mix, food coloring and sprinkles sitting on their shelves. Mix them together to create fun, holiday-themed tree waffles your kids – and even your most gourmet guests – won’t forget. As an added bonus, you can get a head start on clearing out your pantry for the new year.
Add holiday glitz. Make simple holiday treats more enjoyable with festive but frugal flair, like using candy canes to “heat up” your hot chocolate. Shave portions of a candy cane into hot chocolate or use one as a stir stick for the holiday classic.
Bring the outside in. Don’t hesitate to use elements from nature to add holiday cheer to your home. Place colorful leaves in different sized, shaped and colored glass jars, along with pinecones and battery-powered tea lights. These timeless pieces can find a home on your dining table, end tables, mantel or anywhere you need a spot of cheer.
Get carded. Make holiday cards you receive from friends and family even more special by making them the centerpieces of your seasonal decorations. Use temporary, damage-free wall hooks and a string of white or colored indoor lights to outline a tree or your favorite holiday decoration. Then attach cards as you receive them.
Regift away. This doesn’t have to be taboo! These items are often new, unused things someone you love could use immediately. A simple way to feel better about regifting is to package it with another item you select or make to provide that personal touch.
Give the gift of time. Block a series of windows on your calendar throughout the holiday season to call friends and family you haven't connected with in a while.