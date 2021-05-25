Dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, along with country music star Garth Brooks, singer-songwriter Joan Baez, violinist Midori and comedic legend Dick Van Dyke, who called his induction “the capper on my career.”
This year’s event was a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Last Friday's medallion ceremony for the 43rd class of honorees had been delayed from December 2020. Several of the artists said they hoped their modified ceremony would be one of a series of benchmarks in the country’s cultural reopening.
Instead of the usual several-hour black-tie event followed by dinner, the festivities ran just 90 minutes with a limited audience. The musical performances and tributes will be edited into a television special to be broadcast on CBS on June 6.