Today SiriusXM announced that Kevin Hart will host the first live video simulcast of Straight From The Hart, his SiriusXM show on Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96. The special virtual broadcast will be available to everyone on Thursday, May 28, from 7 -9 p.m. ET.
“The Plastic Cup Boyz and I have so much fun making our SiriusXM show each week on Laugh Out Loud Radio,” said Hart. "We want people to have that experience, too, so now we’re taking it to another level with the first live video version. Come check it out!”
Straight From The Hart airs every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00-9:00 pm ET on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96, which will also air the audio version of the event.
Fans who want to watch the live video broadcast with Kevin and the Plastic Cup Boyz on Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 pm ET can join by registering via siriusxm.com/kevinhartzoom. You must be a U.S. resident and 18+ to participate. Entrance into this event is first come, first-serve.
Following the show’s conclusion, video from the event can be found On Demand via the SiriusXM app.
Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.