The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has committed $40.7 million in grants to fund the arts in Miami.
The announcement, made during an event at Pérez Art Museum Miami Monday night, comes at a time when the city’s burgeoning art scene is receiving global recognition through the upcoming Art Basel Miami and Miami Art Week.
This year’s grants will fuel the artistic work of six Knight New Work 2022 winners, 21 art and culture institutions, and 26 2022 Knight Arts Champions who have played critical roles in building Miami’s arts community.
“When we invest in music and museums, in poetry and performances, we are investing in the fiber that strengthens our communities,” said Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation president.
Knight New Work, which launched in 2018, was created to provide local artists with up to $500,000 to enhance art experiences by merging art and technology.
Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) received the highest amount of funding among the 2022 Knight New Work winners.
Its $194,000 grant award will fund “The Way I See the World” exhibition. Marielle Plaisir, a South Florida-based French Caribbean multimedia artist, will be commissioned by the museum to create new work for the show. Plaisir’s work typically examines colonialism, social domination and African American and Caribbean experiences.
“Miami MoCAAD is proud to be a part of the Knight Foundation’s commitment to making art general in Miami,” said Marilyn Holifield, the museum’s co-founder. “We look forward to this opportunity to commission new art created by Marielle Plaisir which will be placed virtually through extended reality in venues in Overtown and Coral Gables, connecting communities and revealing histories.”
Each year, Knight names a group of South Florida community leaders as “Champions.” The Champions each then direct $10,000 of Knight-provided funding to an artist or arts organization of their choice.
2022 Champions include University of Miami Center for Global Black Studies Co-Director Donette Francis; Olujimi Dance Theatre’s Michelle Grant Murray; Sugarcane Magazine founder Melissa Hunter Davis; Hampton Art Lovers Gallery founder Christopher Norwood; PRIZM Art Fair founder Mikhaile Solomon; and Art patron Dorothy Terrell.
This year’s recipients, selected by the Champions listed above, include Florida Black Dance Artists Organization, North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Hampton Art Lovers, Sugarcane Magazine, New World Symphony, PAMM Fund for Black Art, and dancers Kelly Robotham and Herman Payne.
To date, Knight has contributed $217 million in grants to support artists and art organizations since 2005. This latest round of Knight Foundation art grants is the fifth major grant distribution wave supporting the foundation’s mission to build stronger and more engaged communities through arts and cultural programming.
“Art inspires and explains, ennobles and challenges, and helps us understand and connect to a place, and to each other,” said Ibargüen. “The more than 50 selected artists and organizations represent the pinnacle of art and active citizenship.”