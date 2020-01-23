The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, the rapper had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away.
Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson said they haven’t been able to see the rapper in weeks. Jacobs said he had emailed and called the Bureau of Prisons to tell them they were coming to the detention center.
“They knew we were coming out here, they knew we were doing this today,” Jacob said. “Their refusal to let him see his counsel is, in and of itself, a constitutional violation.”
The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced in November to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges. He was arrested just before a scheduled concert performance in May.
The rapper admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions. He also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states, and has had several previous arrests.
In a mid-December posting on Black’s Instagram account, he went public with allegations that he had been abused at the Federal Detention Center.
On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience i managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied ! This left me in a state of paranoia. Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face. Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people. I was summoning for them to stop while gasping for my breath. This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day. I was beaten so brutally that I had to be taken to the Box in a wheelchair. I have been here for 45 days without commissary, hygiene stressed out and on psych meds. Having to mourn the loss of my brother Juice World behind the doors. Prior to this there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up ... An officer and no charges were filed. Meanwhile I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalize on my status as a local celebrity ... I had officers tell me that the CO was ok that night and that he is trying to go this route. Because he self checked himself in the hospital. I have also heard officers tell me that the CO has been back to FDC and bragging that he will get a quarter million from me. I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds. #JUSTICEFORKODAK
The Miami Herald reported that his mother, Marcelene Simmons, said that when she tried to see him before Christmas, she was falsely accused by prison officials of having contraband.
“They don’t want my son happy,” Simmons said. “That’s why they won’t let me see him.”
Black’s Instagram post offers his side of what happened before, during and after guards intervened in a fight between him and another inmate in October. Black claimed he was “laced with an unknown substance.” After an out-of-body experience and feeling like being possessed, he said, he went to the corrections officers’ office for help, but was denied medical attention. Shortly after, he got into a fight with an inmate.
The Herald reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons and employees at the detention center declined to comment, but an assistant U.S. attorney and an FBI agent told the newspaper that Black fought with a corrections officer, got pepper-sprayed, and squeezed the guard’s testicles to the point where his abdomen and intestinal wall were breached.
The attorneys say any civil rights lawsuit remains on hold until they can see their client.
His mother wailed during the news conference.
“I want to make sure my son is OK!,” she said. “I don’t want my son to die. If they kill my son, I’ll kill myself, too. Please someone help me.”