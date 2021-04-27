Among the scholars, poets, authors and artists of the Harlem Renaissance stands a little known Afro-Puerto Rican man named Arturo Schomburg. His life’s passion was to collect books, letters, music and art from Africa and the African diaspora, to bring attention to the achievements of people who trace their roots to Africa.
Stunning illustrations carry readers through “Schomburg: The Man who Built a Library,” created by two of children's literature's foremost African American scholars. Author Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrator Eric Velasquez track Schomburg's journey to correct and expand the historical record for generations to come.
Each double-page spread highlights a particular milestone or achievement discovered on his quest.
Schomburg emigrated to New York in 1891. He was politically active, and worked in the community as a means of self-development and community empowerment. He worked as a messenger and clerk at a law firm as he sought out books that would teach him about his cultural heritage. That's when he realized that no one book and no one library held everything he wanted to know. His thirst for knowledge revealed that Alexandre Dumas, author of “The Three Musketeers,” was descended from slaves and that Beethoven's mother was described as being a Moor from North Africa.
Over time, Schomburg's collection of books and other items became so highly valued that in 1926 it was bought by the Carnegie Corporation and donated to the New York Public Library. With Schomburg as its curator, the collection became a cornerstone of a new Division of Negro History, Literature and Prints at the NYPL's 135th Street library branch in Harlem. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture exists a century later and is a beacon for scholars from around the world.
Reading this book with your children will foster a great source of pride. It takes us all a step further in developing an appreciation for Black history.
Recommended for children ages 8-12, the book is available on Amazon.com for $9.99, but of course, check your local library first!