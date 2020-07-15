Who doesn’t love ice cream? In a sugary cone, a la mode with apple pie or mixed to perfection to make a cool milk shake. It’s been churned homemade for years and sold as an adult decadent delight coated with everything from caramel and almonds and in fancy flavors that threaten reasonable pronunciation. It’s no wonder July was designated National Ice Cream in 1984 by former president Ronald Reagan. With all the fanfare it deserves, one of America’s favorite lip and tongue chillers received its own proclamation complete with “appropriate ceremonies and activities."
During summer in the south, temperatures are prone to reach three digits, so it’s no surprise that most ice cream is also produced during the month of July. Further, as of 2017, the ice cream market is an $11 billion industry that produces 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream annually.
Another fun-fact standout is that ice cream is the most popular category of frozen desserts, and the average American consumes about 23 pounds of ice cream every year. It’s become the subject of eating and splurge contests, best recipes and yes, ice cream has its own festivals not to mention a must-have at any county fair.
National Ice Cream month first came to be when Kentucky senator Walter Dee Huddleston proposed a resolution. Reagan accepted and additionally chose the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. Circa 2020, ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s garnered attention with their boycott of Facebook advertising that will continue through July.
In times of social distancing and sweltering heat, a scoop of ice cream is the perfect treat to enjoy while cooling off amid lock down and pandemic blues. Look out for a frozen deal with sprinkles on top as many ice cream manufacturers are offering deals this month. Consider Baskin-Robbins for a free scoop of ice cream through DoorDash.
The exact origin of ice cream is unknown; however, ice cream was introduced in the 3rd century as a Chinese dish made with snow and was a rarity. It was not readily available to the American public until the 1800s when insulated ice houses were invented. In 1851 an industry was made for ice cream, the charge led by Jacob Fussell, a milk dealer. Thank you Jacob!
July also marks the perfect month to celebrate ice cream because school is not in session, and the dessert gives kids and adults alike the perfect chance to relax and enjoy one or two scoops during summer break.
Even before Reagan’s proclamation in 1984, ice cream has always found favor with American presidents. George Washington spent what equates to nearly $5,000 in today’s currency in the summer of 1790 on ice cream, and while modern day ice cream has come a long way.
The Miami Times would be remiss if we didn’t mention an often-forgotten Black, cook named Augustus Jackson who worked in the White House in the 1820s. Jackson was nicknamed the “father of ice cream” and created many new recipes to improve the sugary delight. After working at the White House, the Philadelphia native sold his recipes to street vendors and ice cream parlors, a smooth move that made him one of the wealthiest Blacks in his hometown.