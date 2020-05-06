Arts & Culture Events
Mini Mondays: Every Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; play-based activities specifically designed for children from birth to 5 years at Miami Children’s Museum.
Association/Chapter meetings
South Dade & Homestead Senior High School Class of 1978 - 1983 Combined Class Reunion "Together Again!" Located at 28401 SW 167th Ave, Homestead, Florida. Sept. 26-27, for more information please contact: Maryann Riley 786-838-6464.
Miami Northwestern Class of 1961 meets at YET Center every second Tuesday 11:30 a.m. Call 305-685-8035.
Women on the Move Inc.: Every fourth Saturday for women 55 and older who are interested in traveling and networking. Info: Call 305-934-5122
The Miami Central High Alumni Association: 7 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday; Miami Central Senior High School library. Info: Call 305-370-4825.
Booker T. Washington Class of 1959: 11 a.m. every first Tuesday at Golden Corral, 9045 Pines Blvd. Info: 305-989-0994.
Miami Northwestern Class of 1968: 2 p.m. every fourth Saturday; North Miami Library. Info: call 305-812-6263.
The George Washington Carver Alumni Association: 12:30 p.m. every third Wednesday; Community Center in Coconut Grove. Info: Call 954-248-6946.
The Miami-Dade Chapter of Bethune-Cookman University: 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday; Omega Center.
Tennessee State Alumni Association/Miami-Dade Chapter: 9 a.m. every third Saturday; African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Info: Call 305-336-4287.
The Morris Brown College Miami-Dade/Broward Alumni Association: 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday; North Shore Medical Center; Info: Call 786-356-4412.
Booker T. Washington Class of 1967: 4-6 p.m. every third Saturday; African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Info call 305-333-7128
COMMUNITY
Free Karate classes offered to children and adults at Range Park, 525 NW 62nd St., 6-8 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call Sensei Clayton, 305-553-3523.
Democratic Women's Club of Miami-Dade, meetings on 2nd Saturday of each month: 9:30 - 11a.m. Citadel Building, 8325 NE Second Ave.
Democratic Women's Club of North Park @ Scott Carver, meetings 1st Saturday of each month: 1- 3 p.m. North Park Community Center, 2181 NW 74th St.
Democratic Women's Club of Overtown/Omni, meetings 1st Saturday of month, 2-4 p.m., Williams Park community room, 1717 NW Fifth Ave.
Family Christian Association of America is offering free educational programs. Head Start, Early Head Start, Early Head Start Expansion and VPK. Contact 786-719-9309 or 786-719-3484
Call to Action to join the American Descendants of Slavery Miami chapter. For more information, email adosmiami@gmail.com or Wilfred at 305-340-3372.
Women in Transition of South Florida: Free computer lessons for women. Info: Call 786-477-8548.
Inner City Children’s Touring Dance Class: Free introductory classical ballet workshops for girls ages 6-8 and 9-12; Time and date, TBA; 1350 NW 50th St. Info: Call 305-758-1577 or visit www.childrendance.net.
The Overtown Children and Youth Coalition: Free professional development workshops. Register: www.overtowncyc.org/workshops. Info: Contact Shari Benjamin at 786-477-5813.
Haitian Folk Cardio Dance Class: Get a good workout, as well as craft dance skills in Haitian folk dance. bit.ly/2FuToae.
The Surviving Twin Network: A comfort ministry supporting twins/siblings in the loss of their loved ones. Info: 305-504-4936 or vbtimpson1@hotmail.com.
