Little by little, art and culture are coming back, people are coming back.
Last year this time around, everything shut down and cultural life was at standstill in Little Haiti. But now life has returned in time for Haitian Heritage Month in the U.S.
Activities have restarted at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) and the Caribbean Marketplace, both located at 212 NE 59th Terrace. Libreri Mapou, a landmark bookstore in the historic neighborhood, also has reopened after one year of being shut down.
“People were calling me constantly asking when we would reopen,” reveals Sandy Dorsainvil, LHCC’s manager, “but we had to wait for the city of Miami to give us the green light.”
Finally, the city gave the green light, and to make it official, on May 1, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other elected officials came to the cultural complex to welcome back the community during the month’s kickoff ceremony.
“The reopening took so long because COVID is real and many of our events put people at risk of catching the virus, so we had to make sure that if was safe for people to come back at Little Haiti Cultural Complex,” said Dorsainvil. “Now that people are vaccinated, we feel it’s a good time to reopen while inviting our guests to observe the protective measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.”
During the pandemic, the facility went through a lot of maintenance.
“It was painted; we did a lot of work we wouldn’t be able to do otherwise,” said Dorsainvil. “That’s one of the good things that happened to the facility during COVID.”
A plethora of events at LHCC began at the beginning of the month and continue, including live music, comedy shows, a book fair, cookoffs, art exhibitions, fitness programs and Haitian Creole classes.
“It made sense to come back in May because of Haitian Heritage Month; that allows us to reopen in a very celebratory manner,” said Dorsainvil.
The reopening events kicked off two weeks ago with the Haitian Heritage Month ceremony and the launch of Caribbean Market Days. The LHCC is trying to bring back much of its previous programming, but some will remain on hold pending funding.
“Art camp will come back for the summer, so is Marketplace,” Dorsainvil said. “The dance companies will restart their rehearsals. The indoor spaces like the theater and the art gallery will open to the public June 1.”
The Caribbean Marketplace is now open every Saturday for the summer with “Caribbean Market Days.” Upon entering the gingerbread-style building, visitors are welcomed by live Haitian music, art, crafts, food and fashion.
Part of the Caribbean Market Days is the outdoor fitness program Souke Ko Ou: Little Haiti Gets Fit.
“The goal is to help people get back in shape and be healthy, getting some exercise on Saturday mornings. It will last from now until the summer. We are trying to make it permanent if funding is available,” Dorsainvil said.
Among the pre-pandemic events coming back is Sounds of Little Haiti. For its first concert for the year 2021, SOLH will present on May 21 a performance by the Haitian band Nu Look. Participants are invited to register in advance, as a means of managing crowd size.
Laughter is part of the programming too. Comedy show “Big Laughs in Little Haiti” will take place on May 28 with local comedian Success Junior and his crew.
The celebration of Haitian Heritage Month is an expansion of Haitian Flag Day, which was on May 18, a major patriotic holiday in Haiti. Miami-Dade County has celebrated this tradition for more than 15 years. Tourists from all over the globe have traveled to Miami to celebrate.
The following is a list of remaining scheduled activities:
Souke Ko Ou: Little Haiti Gets Fit
Little Haiti Cultural Center
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137
Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
North Beach Social – Gabel Presented by The Rhythm Foundation
7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.
Popular Haitian kompa band Gabel will perform at the North Beach Bandshell; visit CultureShockMiami.com to purchase tickets.
Sounds of Little Haiti 7th Anniversary
(art, food, live music)
Little Haiti Cultural Center Courtyard
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137
Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. – midnight
Creole Culinary Classic with Chef Niema
Little Haiti Cultural Center
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137
Saturday, May 22, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Little Haiti’s 7th Birthday Party – Children’s Day
Little Haiti Cultural Center Courtyard
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137
Wednesday, May 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Big Laughs in Little Haiti
(comedy show)
Little Haiti Cultural Center Courtyard
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137
Friday, May 28, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
MOCA North Miami
“After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits of Resilience,” by artists Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite
May 1 to June 27
“Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art Catalogue”
An educational program series beginning May 27; dates vary
770 NE 125th St., North Miami, FL 33161
