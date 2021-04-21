How do our pasts shape the future?
It’s a question Michelle Grant-Murray often asked herself as the pandemic began to take hold.
A South Florida native, Grant-Murray is the artistic director of Olujimi Dance Collective and the dance program coordinator at Miami Dade College (MDC). Classically trained in the performing arts, she likes to tell people her home language is “the Blues.”
“I was born in Georgia in a little town called Fitzgerald,” she said. “I was a military brat, so we moved around a lot … and a lot of my foundation, in the ways that I work and create, has been heavily impacted by those experiences.”
Grant-Murray’s latest work is informed by her childhood experience of living in a rural Texas region with her close-knit family. Her grandmother often bathed her in rosewater, which she now sees as a ritualistic practice of self-preservation, and a lesson the older woman was intentionally trying to impart. Self-reflection during quarantine led the artist to wonder what other lessons she might have missed from her elders – about nature, life itself and how to sustain it. With that in mind, “RoseWater” was born.
The production will be the first performative installment of the Live Arts Lab Alliance (LALA) artist residency series. Live Arts Miami, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is one of the city’s oldest performing arts programs and part of MDC’s Department of Cultural Affairs. It defines itself as “an action-driven, people-centered platform for powerful performances, impactful community programs and learning experiences that spark dialogue.” “RoseWater” is one of six resident artist productions supported by the 2020/2021 LALA program. All will address issues of climate change, including sea-level rise and sustainability.
“I think we all know the climate crisis becomes more and more urgent every day,” said Kathryn Garcia, Live Arts Miami executive director. “We wanted to have a way to engage our students at the college – and the wider community – in a discussion about what’s happening, and really use the arts as a tool. Artists have a special role to play, in terms of opening hearts and minds, and planting seeds for future action.”
“RoseWater” will be performed at Pinecrest Gardens throughout the grounds of the outdoor venue via various stages and performances. It will also feature projections of original video works by award-winning photographer and filmmaker Woosler Delisfort.
Grant-Murray explores environmental racism in her piece.
“As a Black woman, we all live inside of these issues. This is not something that’s new to us,” she said. “Specifically, understanding and living in an environment like Texas, you see it differently. Racism is not hidden, it’s fluid; you see it and you understand it.”
Environmental racism refers to the disproportionate number of environmental hazards faced by disenfranchised neighborhoods – including toxic waste facilities, garbage dumps and other sources of pollution – and the resulting disease that exposure can cause. As climate change worsens, these communities will bear an increasingly heavier burden.
“We know that this idea of a carbon footprint, and what we leave behind as far as the toxins that we’re placing into the earth, is also a result of colonization and the cutting of traditional African spiritual practices,” Grant-Murray said. “Black people have always been connected to nature, from the beginning of time and prior to enslavement.”
She believes a return to self-care and ritualistic practices of environmental sustainability is a must for Black Americans to move forward. “RoseWater” draws on the teachings of her grandmother, and other contributing artists’ ancestors, to achieve this message.
Climate gentrification, or the process of wealthier (oftentimes white) populations moving to areas less exposed to climate change that were previously occupied by lower-income residents, is another issue the performance touches on. Garcia said the situation is especially dire in Miami.
“In Miami, I feel like climate gentrification is one of those things that people talk about as a far-off thing that might happen in the future when there’s a lot of displacement because of sea-level rise. But in Miami, it’s not like a future thing. It’s already happening,” she said.
A 2018 Harvard study of Miami real estate transactions found that property values in low-income, higher elevation neighborhoods – including Liberty City, Little Haiti and Allapattah – were rising. And while that and the related climate change issues examined in “RoseWater” are intense, they also have an undertone of hope, according to both Grant-Murray and Garcia.
“In order to move forward we all need some sort of hope, or else we’ll just stop believing that a change is possible,” Garcia said. “We’ve dealt with so many different crises this year: a health crisis, a social crisis and a racial crisis. And I think if we’ve learned anything, we need to confront them. We need to really engage in thinking about how we create change.”
“I want people to leave [“RoseWater”] with hope,” said Grant-Murray. “I want them to leave with respect for everyone and everything.”
If you go
“RoseWater”
April 23 & 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Pinecrest Gardens, 1100 Red Rd., Pinecrest
To reserve your free tickets, visit LiveArtsMiami.org.