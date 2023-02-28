Lorenzo “Lo” Jelks, one of the first Black TV news reporters in the Deep South, has died at age 83, according to the Atlanta Press Club and CNN.
“The Atlanta Press Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Lorenzo ‘Lo’ Jelks,” the organization said in a statement after his death. “His legacy will live on with the 2023 Lorenzo ‘Lo’ Jelks Communications and Marketing Internship sponsored by the Georgia Power Foundation.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also paid tribute to Jelks on Saturday.
“As someone who made history for our state, he paved the way for other African Americans in media during a pivotal time,” Kemp said in a statement posted on Twitter. “As we pray for his loved ones, we’re also remembering his valued contributions.”
According to the press club’s website, Jelks began his career in radio at WIGO-AM. A graduate of Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University), Jelks became the first Black television news reporter in Atlanta – and one of the first in the Deep South – in 1967 when he was hired by WSB-TV.
His notable coverage included an interview with future president Jimmy Carter ahead of his election as the governor of Georgia in 1970.
“Once [WSB] took that opportunity of going with someone green like me, someone who had never been inside a television station, I think perhaps that helped with the other stations,” Jelks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview last year, according to CNN.
Upon leaving broadcast TV news in 1976, Jelks returned to radio by creating WAUC-AM, a station committed to showcasing historically Black colleges and universities, and The AUC Digest, a newspaper serving the Atlanta University Center, the press club statement said.
The Atlanta Press Club inducted Jelks into its 2022 Hall of Fame. His legacy will live on with the 2023 Lorenzo “Lo” Jelks Communications and Marketing Internship.
“He really shined the light on the importance of education and I think in many ways changed the landscape of race relations in Atlanta and certainly in Georgia by his reporting,” Jocelyn Dorsey, former WSB director of editorials and public affairs, said in a tribute video for Jelks posted by the Atlanta Press Club.