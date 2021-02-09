Creatives of all kinds are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. Local artist Mojo, whose real name is Anthony Reed II, was fortunate to be recently commissioned to complete two murals on the garages of Sterling Bay’s new 545wyn, a Class-A office space in Wynwood.
The artist was recommended to the property’s developer by Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood mural art pioneer and co-founder of Goldman Global Arts.
“Jessica and the team encouraged me to utilize my artistic voice and create two stories centered around innovation, growth, joy and entrepreneurship,” said Mojo. “When we presented the concepts to Sterling Bay, their team was incredibly supportive. It is awesome to know that corporate companies and real estate developers are accepting of everyone’s American story; genuinely exciting and heartfelt.”
Wynwood has been transitioning from an artcentric, working-class neighborhood into a mid-to-high-rise residential and commercial area for the past few years. Fortunately, development companies changing that landscape are including local muralists in their plans.
“I proposed Mojo for 545wyn as it was important to Sterling Bay to have a local Miami artist who would add to the story and authenticity of a neighborhood known worldwide for its public art." said Goldman Srebnick.
She also was drawn to Mojo’s work because he uses it to advocate for minority groups and artists of color.
“The work was powerful and focused on subjects of color, predominantly men of color, and I found that [it] stayed with me long after the images were gone. I wanted to find ways to work together,” Goldman Srebnick said.
Mojo sees his art as a way to spread a social message. That is evident on his website, where his motto, “Impacting Lives One Color at a Time,” is right there, under his name. He wants his mission to be present in all his work.
“My cultural background highly influences my art. Being an African American man, I experience the world quite differently. I made it my mission to create from my experiences and share the images far and wide,” he said.
The Black Lives Matter Movement only further cemented his mission and is present in much of his work.
“Something extremely important to me is positively representing people of color. It’s supremely paramount to have representation exhibited in all facets, especially art, and I uphold that responsibility to create positive imagery in all of my work,” he said.
Being approached by Goldman Srebnick and ultimately, commissioned by Sterling Bay for 545wyn, was the perfect match.
Goldman Srebnick first worked with Mojo on a campaign they curated with Michelle Obama’s organization When We All Vote. The campaign’s directive was to amplify the importance of voting.
“Mojo created an original image seeped in the history and sacrifice of the voting movement, one that not only amplified that voting matters, but that when we all vote, democracy works. It was an incredibly successful project, and it was a joy to work with someone as professional as Mojo,” she said.
The 545wyn project has a special personal connection for both Goldman Srebnick and the artist. Each represent a story that others can connect to.
One mural represents a family’s journey from Cuba to South Miami, the city where they created a business and a life.
“It’s a story of courage, of immigrants that started a business that endured for 50 years before being developed into 545wyn,” said Goldman Srebnick. “That story belonged to my husband’s grandparents and the subject of one of the murals.”
The other mural features an image of Mojo’s son, a young black teenager who experiences his first swim in the ocean.
“Mojo titled the piece ‘KINGShighway,’ but to me it is about a new beginning. One that embraces individuality, potential and the hope of a new generation,” said Goldman Srebnick. “There is purpose to the art. That is what people will experience in this project.”
Both pieces showcase what inspires Mojo’s work: telling people’s life experiences through his art. He begins by visualizing images that capture the essence of the story which, coupled with his own journey, allows him to create from a vulnerable place. The murals can be viewed on the garage doors of 545wyn on NW 26 St. and NW 27 St.
“Ultimately, I hope people find joy, peace, inspiration and endless amounts of curiosity in my work,” he said. “We, as a society, have so much in common. The more we realize that the better our country will be.”
ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit source of theater, dance, visual arts, music and performing arts news.