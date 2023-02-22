Dedication Dance Academy returns after two years to present its 22nd annual Echoes of Freedom production, “Crossing Bridges: Claiming our Rights,” at Miami’s Bethel Church, Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m.
Before COVID, Dedication Dance Academy’s annual production occurred every February to honor ancestors of the African diaspora through different themes relevant to the Black experience in the United States. The dancers have produced tributes to figures such as Harriet Tubman and the Freedom Riders.
“Crossing Bridges,” according to the academy’s artistic director, Raymond Young, is a poignant in-depth look into what happened during 1965’s “Bloody Sunday,” when Alabama state troopers attacked voting rights marchers. The story is told primarily through dance with a narrator and local actors portraying the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis and Jimmie Jackson, 26, who accelerated the march from Selma to Montgomery.
“A lot of people don’t understand the death of Jimmie Jackson was the catalyst that caused Dr. King and John Lewis to say we need to do this immediately,” said Young.
Jackson became active in the civil rights movement after his grandfather was turned away from a registrar’s office in 1962. In 1965, he was part of the more than 200 people participating in the march in Marion, Ala. Jackson was shot by a state trooper and died eight days later in the hospital during the peaceful protest on voting rights.
This year’s production, much like the ones in the past, emphasizes the importance of voting rights through the sacrifices made by civil rights leaders to give Black people today a chance to vote.
“I want to bring awareness of the African American voter, so I hope people leave understanding what an honor it is to vote after seeing ‘Crossing Bridges’ and how people committed to giving us the opportunity to vote,” said Young. “What makes this production unique is the education that’s being delivered, as well as entertainment. ‘Crossing Bridges’ is thought-provoking while at the same time utilizes the artistry of the dramatic arts.”
The performances have been held at The Bethel Church since its creation, and many of the dancers in the academy are members of the church. The church’s pastor and Young’s father, Apostle Carlos Malone, allowed the church to be used as an auditorium to allow youth to use their talents and express themselves through the arts.
The dance academy is, however, a community organization that expands past the church’s congregation, and Young encourages everyone to join.
“That’s what makes it beautiful, because they’re inner-city children from the community committed to training, and this is a culmination of that training and education,” said Young. “This is their showcase of the year.”
The young students have prepared to portray the monumental historical event as Young educates them on understanding the struggles of their ancestors through extensive research.
“If they don’t understand the history, then it’s not going to be received well, so even though they’re too young to have been part of the march, the research we’ve done portrays the pain (and) struggle they’ve learned about,” said Young.
Located in the Richmond Heights neighborhood of South Miami-Dade, the academy starts training students as young as age 3 in ballet, jazz, hip-hop and the studio’s forte, liturgical dance.
Academy performances have opened for organizations such as New World Symphony and the African American Film Festival, and countless gospel stages for concerts and conferences.
Young’s extensive professional dancing history influenced his aspiration to create the academy. He says that with the help of God he used his gift to create the annual production as a commitment to educating the community on Black history and developing the artistic talents of local youth.
“What I’m doing is building self-worth and discipline. If you have self-worth, you understand who you are, and if you have discipline, there’s nothing in this world that you can’t accomplish,” said Young. “That’s what I’m pouring into my children, reminding them how great they are.”
Tickets to “Crossing Bridges: Claiming our Rights” are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 786.205.1978.