A Little Haiti Football Club member and goalkeeper for Haiti’s national women’s team will head across the world to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand this summer.
Nahomie Ambroise, 19, will represent both her home country and the Miami soccer club that’s been a source of support and camaraderie since she arrived in the United States in August 2022. She is one of 25 players preselected to join the Women’s World Cup team by Nicolas Delépine, Haiti’s national women’s team coach.
Ambroise – whose mother and six siblings remain in Haiti – was introduced to Little Haiti FC by her sponsor shortly after arriving in the U.S.
“My guardian told me about the club one afternoon and said it was good because it focused on education and football,” said Ambroise. “I met everyone and I felt all the love from everyone. They love me, we’re like a family – a good, strong family.”
Little Haiti FC offers free soccer to local youth to help keep them on track toward a successful future. The club serves a predominantly Haitian population and assists players with attending school, securing scholarships at universities across the country and making connections within the sports industry.
Ambroise was enrolled at Miami Edison Senior High School with the help of the club; she recently graduated and was the recipient of several academic awards while attending the school, despite not knowing English when she arrived from Haiti.
“At Miami Edison … the students and teachers here helped me and didn’t worry about my English,” she said. “They even come to my soccer games and cheer for me.”
Ambroise said Little Haiti FC offered her the same warm welcome and acceptance, and has also offered her advice on improving both her prowess on the field as well as her postsecondary education experience.
“The coaches and my teammates always tell me to be patient and never give up,” she said. “The club treats me like a daughter, like a special person. They care for me and help me all they can with everything.”
The goalie began playing soccer as a young girl on the streets of Haiti with anyone who would join her and in anything she had on, from her church-service dresses to everyday clothes. At 9 years old she joined the GOALS Haiti soccer academy, which prepares young players with potential and utilizes soccer and education to build stronger, healthier communities in the country’s rural areas.
“You don’t have to play very well to join the school because it prepares you, and you get to practice,” said Ambroise. “Someone from the academy saw me play football and spoke to me about the academy. They asked me to try and go to the school.”
She later joined a local soccer club, Anaconda, that provided stipends to help with expenses; many players, like Ambroise, come from struggling families. From there she transitioned to international matches after she turned 17, competing in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football tournaments (CONCACAF) before leaving Haiti for what she thought would be a journey to France.
“I was coming from Haiti because I had a contract with a club in France, but I had issues with my visa to go to France and stayed in the United States,” said Ambroise, who had stopped here on the first leg of her travels to Europe. “My family said things aren’t good in Haiti, there are too many problems and I don’t have to lose my career, so I should stay.”
Schools across Haiti had been shut down due to the country’s rampant gang violence and corruption, compelling students to leave behind their education and commence working. Ambroise was among them, and was expected to join the workforce at 17 without completing high school.
She says gang members’ respect for soccer and its players saved her and her classmates from experiencing violence firsthand more than once.
“Soccer players are supported by criminals, the most dangerous people in the country,” said Ambroise. “I never had a problem living in my country because I’m a soccer player. You hear about attacks, but nobody came to attack me.”
Mindful of her privilege in the soccer world and in the Haitian community, she hopes to one day help financially challenged students from the U.S. and Haiti who want to play the sport. She’s committed to investing a percentage of her wealth as a future professional soccer player to build an academy in the U.S. specializing in training goalkeepers. It’s an uncommon approach, but one she says is a necessity.
“Goalies practice separately from the rest of the team, so you need a good coach (just for them),” said Ambroise. “I’m learning how to get my coaching license in soccer while in university. My dream is to help soccer players so they don’t have to go through the things I went through.”
She’s heading toward that goal one step at a time. After gaining greater recognition in South Florida soccer thanks in part to Little Haiti FC’s connections, local colleges began to take notice. Florida National University has offered Ambroise a soccer scholarship and she’ll return from the World Cup in time to start her classes this fall.
She told The Miami Times that she’s grateful to club and hopes others will see the value of the critical services it offers to youth in need.
“Like basketball, like American football, soccer has value,” Ambroise said. “I hope people can help us like the club helps all the boys and girls and me.”