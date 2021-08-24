Clayton Powell wants to help children find their inner Jim Kelly or Bruce Lee with free karate classes.
Inspired by a love for martial arts and a rough childhood full of bullies, Powell created the USA Karate Self Defense Martial Arts Academy to make the combat sport more accessible to those with financial obstacles.
The free karate and self-defense lessons are held year-round on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at Athalie Range Park, located at 525 NW 62nd St., Miami. A $10 annual insurance fee is required.
“The classes are free because I want to give back to the community … [It’s something] that just wasn’t affordable for my family,” said Powell. “I would be in my backyard with my friends making karate noises and imitating the moves I would see on television.”
Powell said the lessons will help youth learn discipline, self-defense, teamwork, self-respect and courage, with the added benefit of physical fitness.
Participants must be at least 6 years old; adults are also welcomed. For more information and registration details, call 786.306.6442.