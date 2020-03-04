If love can be measured by the number of people who come out to mourn your passing, then for sure Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were the recipients of legendary love.
It was a packed house at the Staples Center, (Kobe’s basketball home for his entire playing career) with so many who came out to bid the Mamba and Mambacita a fond farewell.
The celebration of life was held on Feb. 24, 2020. The significance of the date was that it represented the respective jersey numbers of both Kobe and Gianna and the number of years he was married to his wife, Vanessa Bryant.
Family, friends, fans, peers, media, music and entertainment royalty and basketball legends were on hand for the celebration that included music, tributes and recounts of fond memories that filled the Los Angeles Laker’s arena up to the rafters.
Vanessa Bryant recounted a time Kobe was late picking up the girls from school and they told him how mommy was never late. She recalled he was never late again and even showed up an hour and a half early. The MVP player was well on his way to becoming an MVP dad.
And the words that tugged most at the heart strings was when she said, “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together.”
A very poignant moment indeed.
Of course, Shaquille O’Neal brought the funny when he spoke about the moment Kobe earned his respect. He recounted the time their teammates were complaining that Kobe wouldn’t pass the ball and Shaq spoke to him. Shaq went back and told his teammates, “just get the rebound, he’s not passing.”
The greatest of all time (G.O.A.T) Michael Jordan couldn’t hold back the tears. He called Kobe his little brother and said, “When Kobe died, a piece of him died.” Queue up the “crying Jordan memes,” he quipped.
Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi and Oregon Ducks player Sabrina Ionescu spoke of the influence Gigi was working toward and would’ve had on women’s basketball and the talent she displayed at such a young age. They vowed to uphold her legacy in taking women’s sports to the next level.
Gigi may have been young, but she definitely had her dad’s talent, passion and determination and everyone recognized it.
My own personal favorite memory of the Mamba was when he was drafted into the NBA right after high school. One of the first things he wanted to do most was take R&B singing sensation Brandy to his high school prom. He said it. He did it. You knew even back then that Kobe was going to be a force with whom to be reckoned. He had a passion and a drive and no one was going to stand in his way. He had dreams and the will to do whatever it took to realize them.
In honor of the Oscar-winning poem Kobe wrote as a farewell to the sport he loved, here are poems in honor of the love Kobe and Gigi had for the game of basketball and the legacy and mark they leave behind.
Love and basketball
Dear Mamba,
From the moment that you came into the league, your talent was undeniable
Your confidence was off the chain
Your love for the basketball game, made fans fall in love with you
Even in your youth, your skill and mastery of the game made opponents respect you
You brought us your hustle and gave us your heart, and for that your memory will never depart
You are a legend and an icon, and we are very sad that you are gone
Thank you for sharing your Laker dream with us.
Dear Mambacita,
Though we didn’t get a chance to watch you bloom into all that we knew you were destined to be
One would have to be blind not to see
That you were definitely your father’s daughter
As he taught you the mechanics of the game, we saw your joy and the shared laughter
As you sat courtside with your dad, your love for him was mirrored in your desire to understand and master the game
The day you died, the WNBA was denied the opportunity of your talent
And though your time here was short, you did leave an imprint
With heavy hearts, we bid you Mamba and Mambacita a fond farewell.