For the second year in a row, Steve Harvey hosted the National Football League Honors award show and during his opening monologue, he brought up racial diversity, which has been the topic in the NFL. Steve came up with the solution for racial diversity in the NFL. He stated: “If you give Blacks one Black head coach, we will give you two white cornerbacks (Which there are none)”. He also went on to add: “If you give Blacks one Black owner, we will give you an all-white football team and the team will be called the “Montana Miracle Whips.”
This was the ninth year of the NFL Honors, which took place at the Adrianne Arsht Center in Downtown Miami on Feb. 1. This year’s show also was during the 100th year of the NFL.
While the NFL passed the Rooney Rule to strengthen the number of minorities in coaching and football operation jobs, there's been criticism about its effectiveness since it doesn't extend to owners. In the NFL, Black players make up almost 73% of the league but there is still not one Black NFL owner.
Lamar Jackson received all 50 votes from the Associated Press, making him just the second unanimous Most Valuable Player in NFL history. The only other time that happened was in 2010 when Tom Brady of the New England Patriots won the award. Jackson led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36, and also set a new NFL quarterback rushing record with 1,206 rushing yards.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was also announced. There were a total of five modern-era players chosen for induction into the Hall of Fame's class of 2020: Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, Troy Polamalu and Steve Hutchinson. Those five will join the centennial class of 15 that was previously announced.
Of the five modern-era players, James, who is a Miami Hurricanes legend, and Isaac Bruce, who is a legend from Dillard Senior High school, led the list representing South Florida. Both players earned their invitation to Canton in their sixth year of eligibility and fourth year as one of the 15 modern-era finalists.
The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio, where they will receive their gold jackets.
Below is this entire list of winners from the NFL Honors Award Show:
- AP Defensive Player of the Year: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
- AP Comeback Player of the Year: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
- Daily Fantasy Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
- Salute to Service Award: Donnie Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers
- Bud Light "Celly" of the Year (Celebration of the Year): Seattle Seahawks WRs week 6 celebration
- AP Coach of the Year: John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
- FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Air); Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (Ground)
- AP Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
- Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins
- Deacon Jones Award: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- AP Assistant Coach of Year: Greg Roman, Baltimore Ravens
- Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play: Miami Dolphins' fake field goal
- Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- AP Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars